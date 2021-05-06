Altstadt Brewery To Donate $1 For Every Case Sold To The Texas Coalition of Veterans Organizations

AUSTIN, Texas – Altstadt Brewery has partnered with the Texas Coalition of Veterans Organizations to help raise money for the advocacy of those who served America.

With the help of Brown Distribution, Altstadt Brewery will be donating $1 to the Texas Coalition of Veterans Organizations for every case sold in the Austin area. This includes the accumulative sales from draft beer, 15 pack cans, 6 pack cans, and 6 pack bottles.

“For the past 27 years the Texas Coalition of Veterans Organizations has been a voice for Veterans at the Texas Capitol. This donation will help the Coalition continue their advocacy work on behalf of Veterans and their families,” said Major James Cunningham USA(Ret), Chairman of the Texas Coalition of Veterans Organizations.

Altstadt Brewery began this program in November 2020 and a total of $4944 was donated to the Texas Coalition of Veterans Organizations to provide funds for rental, utility, burial, transportation, and health care assistance to Veterans and their dependents.

The check was presented to the Texas Coalition of Veterans Organizations at the historic American Legion 76 in Austin — the oldest American Legion in Texas.

“We are really happy that we are working with a great partner to support Veterans through the Texas Coalition of Veterans Organizations,” said owner William Scripps. “After sacrificing so much for our country, Altstadt Brewery wants to give back to those who served for us and our freedom.”

Altstadt Brewery plans on expanding the program to other areas and distributors to include the whole state of Texas.

About Altstadt 

Altstadt Brewery, located in the heart of Fredericksburg, Texas, prides itself as a state-of-the-art brewing facility. Altstadt blends the latest in brewing technology with traditional German brewing practices and as a result, produces world-class, locally brewed craft beers. Altstadt’s Bavarian-style brewery provides tours, live music, fine food, and beer tastings. It also hosts group events, weddings, and corporate gatherings.

For More Information:
https://www.altstadtbeer.com/in-the-news/altstadt-brewery-helps-support-veterans-with-new-case-program/

Brewbound Job Board

