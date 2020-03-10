Alter Brewing Co. Releases Heavy Squeeze Unfiltered Lemon Wheat Ale

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Alter Brewing Company bolstered its array of seasonal beers with the release of fan favorite Heavy Squeeze in 6-packs. The unfiltered lemon wheat ale is the first of four in the seasonal series to be released in 2020. This will be the first time it’s seeing package distribution.

Heavy Squeeze debuted as a resounding success for Alter last year and became one of the fastest selling draft beers they’ve ever produced. A serious zing of lemon flavor combined with a balanced sweetness resonated deeply with taproom visitors. Requests for its return persisted throughout the rest of 2019, resulting in its addition to the official 2020 beer calendar. Availability for Heavy Squeeze is scheduled for March through June.

Heavy Squeeze, along with the rest of Alter’s year-round and seasonal offerings, can be found throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and suburbs. Distribution is through Lakeshore Beverage and Schamberger Brothers, Inc.

About Alter Brewing Company

Alter Brewing Company opened their Downers Grove facility in December 2015. They seek to bring people together by taking creative risks, making the highest quality beer, and providing a one-of-a-kind taproom experience. A second location in St. Charles, IL is slated to open in May 2020. The Downers Grove space features a state-of-the-art brew house, a beautiful modern-industrial taproom that is open 7 days a week, and two amazing private event spaces. For more information visit them online: www.alterbrewing.com.

For More Information: alterbrewing.com/heavy-squeeze/