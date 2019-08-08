Alter Brewing Co. Releases Festbier Lager

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Alter Brewing Company is getting the fest started this August with their fall seasonal lager Festbier. Inspired by the iconic brew served at Oktoberfest celebrations the world over, their version builds on that tradition with a balance leaning toward malt, light toasted character, and a pleasant sweetness on the finish.

“When you hear the word “Festbier,” your taste buds are immediately transported to giant tents packed with people, joyously celebrating the season, and cheersing mugs overflowing with classic German lagers. Well, we wanted to bring a bit of that fest feeling across the pond with our own take on this venerated style,” said Alter’s Marketing Manager Adam Hooczko.

Festbier is now available through Alter’s distributors in the Chicago metropolitan area, as well as in their local Downers Grove Taproom. Availability will be both draft and cans, and run through September/October.

About Alter Brewing Company

Alter Brewing Company opened in December 2015 in Downers Grove, IL, just west of Chicago. They are passionate beer lovers dedicated to producing beer of the highest quality while pushing the boundaries of traditional styles. They seek to leverage their passion and craft into serving and improving the local community and beyond. The Alter space features a state of the art brew house and a beautiful modern-industrial taproom that is open 7 days a week. For more information visit them online: www.alterbrewing.com.