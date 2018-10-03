Altamont Beer Works Partners with Mussetter Distributing in Greater Sacramento

LIVERMORE, Calif — The team at Mussetter Distributing, Sacramento’s “go-to” craft beer and cider distributor, proudly announce their long-awaited partnership with Altamont Beer Works, based in Livermore, Ca.

“We started our “craft beer only” distribution model in 2009 with the hope we could serve the best of the best with regards to craft brands. With Altamont Beer Works on board, we are continuing to do just that,” says Jason Mussetter, General Manager of Mussetter Distributing. “The team at Altamont aren’t just making some incredible, high-quality craft beer…they are building an incredible brand! Their culture & business is very much like our own, and both teams are excited to grow together.”

“We are very stoked about partnering with Mussetter,” says Steve Sartori, Founder and Brewmaster at Altamont Beer Works. “Their approach to distribution and to the brands they represent is more personal and genuine than the other distributors. This partnership represents an opportunity to expand our brand and get our beer to areas on the state we simply couldn’t get to. This is a big step for us, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Altamont Beer Works produces many killer recipes, but the favorites are:

Maui Waui – A more tropical approach to your “West Coast” style IPA; Maui Waui has proven to be one of our more popular beers! This single malt IPA is light in color and body; with a soft bitterness. The Mosaic and Citra hops give strong aromas and flavors of guava, pineapple, and mango.

Hella Hoppy IIPA – A huge DANKY-RESINOUS double IPA for those extreme hop heads. With four plus pounds of hops per bbl of beer, the hop aroma and flavor are sticky on both the nose and palate. A simple malt bill, a touch of crystal malt, and brewed using the ‘hop bursting’ technique; this beer truly is a West Coast style hop bomb.

Berry White – A wheat ale brewed with pale malt, white wheat, and a touch of Munich; finished with natural fruit puree. This beer finishes dry, mellow, crisp, and fruity for those hot summer days.

Juice Above the Clouds – A IIPA that is far from a NE style IIPA; the anti haze beer! This IIPA is 100% 2-row malt and 100% Mosaic hops; it’s juicy, above the clouds, hoppy, crystal clear, pillowy soft, not bitter, and in your M-F’n face with hops! Keeping true to our West

Coast/ABW style; this beer has a huge aroma and even bigger flavor: notes of melon, mango, pineapple, guava, and cannabis. MAKE BEER CLEAR AGAIN!

Mussetter Distributing will be delivering Altamont Beer Works draft (& now 16oz CANS!!!) to Greater Sacramento, Chico & Lake Tahoe! Ask your favorite grocery store, liquor store or bar/restaurant to bring in their tasty products now!

For more information on Altamont Beer Works, visit them on the web at AltamontBeerWorks.com

For more information on Mussetter Distributing, visit them on the web at MussetterDistributing.com