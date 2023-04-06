Almanac Launches Big Love Hazy DIPA

ALAMEDA, Calif.— Almanac, a beloved California-based craft beverage producer, has announced the launch of BIG LOVE HAZY DIPA. Built off of the cult following that LOVE HAZY IPA has garnered BIG LOVE amplifies the recipe to a level certain to please the most demanding Imperial IPA drinkers. Coming in at 9% ABV and packed with heavy doses of Citra, Mosaic, and Centennial hops this is a beer that was crafted to help celebrate the BIG WINS in life. Bursting with notes of ripe mango, citrus & tropical fruit BIG LOVE has a huge flavor profile, with a charming personality.

“Big Love was our opportunity to give Imperial IPA drinkers exactly what they are looking for in a DIPA. A ridiculously aromatic, bold, hop forward, high gravity ale that leaves consumers with no choice but to savor each sip.” – Kevin Scoles National Director of Sales

BIG LOVE is set to hit the market starting April 3rd, and available through Almanac’s retail partners Nationwide. Look for BIG LOVE, along with its predecessor LOVE, on craft beer shelves now.

About Almanac

Born from the concept “Beer-is-Agriculture” while remaining steadfast in the philosophy of transmutation. Almanac creates exceptional beverages meant to inspire the moment. Flavor, balance, and friendliness are always the north star. Offering a bold range of beverages conceptualized, and crafted, at their 30,000 square foot Alameda Island brewery located inside a beautiful solid-redwood airplane hangar originally built in 1942.

For More Information:

https://almanacbeer.com