Allagash Releases Two New Limited Summer Seasonals

PORTLAND, Maine – Summer is just a sip away as award-winning Allagash Brewing Company announced the launch of two new limited seasonal beers to its portfolio: Seconds to Summer, a crisp and hoppy lager, and Floating Holiday, a dry and balanced blonde ale with lemon peel and sea salt. The duo of beers will be heading widely across the Allagash 19-state plus D.C. distribution footprint starting in May*.

Brewed with traditional hops from the Czech Republic and fermented with Belgian yeast, Seconds to Summer boasts a refreshingly hoppy flavor that you’ll be sipping all summer long. Floating Holiday is bright and crisp blonde ale brewed with lemon peel and a pinch of sea salt. Both beers stemmed from the brewery’s pilot innovation system.

“Seconds to Summer was one of our most popular pilot beers in recent memory.”said Jason Perkins, Brewmaster at Allagash. “Our team unanimously loved this easy-drinking lager, and are really excited to be able to enjoy it during the summer.”

“The pilot beer idea for Floating Holiday was to make a blonde ale with lemon peel and sea salt that was ‘crushable, crisp, and bright.’ And we definitely found that those ingredient additions of lemon and sea salt took an already dry and balanced style of beer and made it that much more refreshing,” said Perkins. “It’s the perfect beer to kick off the vacation mindset.”

You can learn more about the Allagash Brewing Company pilot system—where any employee can suggest a new beer idea.

Seconds to Summer (4.5% ABV) is a limited release available in 12-packs of 12 ounce cans, shipping out to Allagash’s full distribution right now; Floating Holiday (5.2% ABV) is available in 16 ounce cans and on draft, and will begin shipping in mid May.

*Seconds to Summer will be available in: CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, WI and VT

Floating Holiday will be available in: CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, WI and VT

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by James Beard Award-winner Rob Tod. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. In 2021, Allagash was named “Brewery of the Year” in its category size by the Brewers Association, and included on Inc. Magazine’s “Best in Business” list. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI.

