Allagash Releases North Sky Belgian-Inspired Stout

PORTLAND, Maine — Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company introduced Allagash North Sky, a silky, Belgian-inspired stout that balances light notes of fruit and sweetness with roasty malt. Inspired by late evenings spent around a crackling campfire, North Sky is brewed to merge lightness and darkness into a super-sippable stout at 7.5% ABV.

“For us, creating beers has always been about more than just flavor. It’s about an enjoyable experience that we can share with our fans,” said Rob Tod, Founder, Allagash. “From the can design to the creamy and balanced flavor profile, North Sky offers a connection to a time and place.”

Stouts are increasingly a fan favorite among beer lovers, with canned stout sales up 28% year-to-date. With the beautiful can imagery and richly smooth flavor of North Sky, Allagash aims to fill that demand in the marketplace.

“Fermenting with a Belgian-style yeast strain adds light hints of fruit to the roastiness you’d expect from a stout,” said Jason Perkins, Brewmaster, Allagash. “We are excited to be adding North Sky to our core year-round beer offerings. We think it’s perfect for sipping by the campfire, but it will taste great wherever you happen to enjoy it.”

Available starting in September across Allagash’s distribution footprint North Sky will come in 4 packs of 16 ounce cans and on draft at a later date. To learn more about Allagash North Sky or to locate Allagash beer, visit allagash.com. Images are available for download and use here.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT and WI. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with them on their Webby-honored social channels:Instagram,Facebook, andTwitter. From Maine, with love.