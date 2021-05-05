Allagash Expands Availability Of Nowaday Blonde Ale

Portland, Maine – Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company today announced that its specialty release Nowaday Blonde Ale will be available in 12-packs of 12 ounce cans throughout the 18 states and Washington, D.C. where Allagash is distributed. Evoking the spirit of simplicity and tranquility, Nowaday is a crisp Belgian-style blonde ale, which is brewed like a lager and provides an even balance of flavor and refreshment to complement any day.

“There is nothing like a refreshing beer with friends during the summer, and we are thrilled to bring Nowaday to our fans and friends,” said Rob Tod, founder, Allagash. “We hope that beer lovers around the country take time to sit back, relax, and enjoy Nowaday.”

Nowaday’s refreshing flavor profile makes it the perfect pair for a wide range of dishes including the brewery favorites: sushi, pad thai, and Reuben sandwiches. This easy drinking Belgian-style blonde ale is joining Allagash’s 12-pack lineup alongside Allagash White and River Trip.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine, one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol, and the 2020 Craft Brewery of the Year by Brewbound. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT and WI. From Maine, with love.

