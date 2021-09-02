Allagash Brings Back Haunted House for Fall

Portland, Maine – No tricks, just treats. Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company is gearing up for the fall season with the return of Haunted House, a deliciously dark hoppy ale.

Inspired by a love of pitch-black porters and Allagash House Beer, the brewery uses roasted barley and Blackprinz malt to curse this beer with a gravely dark hue. Hopped with Crystal, Nugget, Cascade, and Northern Brewer, this beer ends with a ghostly coffee note and hauntingly complex malty palate.

“Haunted House originated from our pilot system but has since become one of our favorite traditions at the brewery to signify the official start of the fall season here in Maine,” said Jason Perkins, Brewmaster, Allagash. “It’s a great easy-drinking beer as the weather cools down and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy it again.”

Longtime fans of Haunted House will also notice the can’s new eye-catching color scheme and design. “Because this is such an approachable beer, we wanted to make sure our design captured the ‘whimsy’ of the season while also catching people’s attention on the shelf,” said Todd Beaulieu, Senior Designer at Allagash.

Haunted House will be available in 4 packs of 16 ounce cans throughout the 18 states and Washington, D.C. where Allagash is distributed starting in September. To learn more about the launch or to locate Allagash beer, visit allagash.com. Images are available for download and use here.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA and VT. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with us on our Webby-honored social channels: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. From Maine, with love.