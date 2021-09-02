Allagash Brings Back Haunted House for Fall

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Portland, Maine – No tricks, just treats. Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company is gearing up for the fall season with the return of Haunted House, a deliciously dark hoppy ale.

Inspired by a love of pitch-black porters and Allagash House Beer, the brewery uses roasted barley and Blackprinz malt to curse this beer with a gravely dark hue. Hopped with Crystal, Nugget, Cascade, and Northern Brewer, this beer ends with a ghostly coffee note and hauntingly complex malty palate.

“Haunted House originated from our pilot system but has since become one of our favorite traditions at the brewery to signify the official start of the fall season here in Maine,” said Jason Perkins, Brewmaster, Allagash. “It’s a great easy-drinking beer as the weather cools down and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy it again.”

Longtime fans of Haunted House will also notice the can’s new eye-catching color scheme and design. “Because this is such an approachable beer, we wanted to make sure our design captured the ‘whimsy’ of the season while also catching people’s attention on the shelf,” said Todd Beaulieu, Senior Designer at Allagash.

Haunted House will be available in 4 packs of 16 ounce cans throughout the 18 states and Washington, D.C. where Allagash is distributed starting in September. To learn more about the launch or to locate Allagash beer, visit allagash.com. Images are available for download and use here.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA and VT. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with us on our Webby-honored social channels: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. From Maine, with love.

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More