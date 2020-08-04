Allagash Brewing Company Expands Two Lights Distribution to Full Footprint

PORTLAND, Maine — Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company today announced that fan-favorite Two Lights will be released across the brewery’s full distribution footprint.* This spritzy blend of lager and sauvignon blanc grapes at 6.7% ABV is an ode to two of summer’s most refreshing drinks: cold beer and sparkling wine.

*Two Lights will initially be found in: ME, NH, VT, RI, MA, CT, NY, NJ, PA, MD, DE, CA

Two Lights originated from Allagash’s pilot system, a program that allows any employee at Allagash to submit a concept for a beer. Since its inception in 2007, the pilot system has led to the release of countless well-loved Allagash beers .

“Innovation is fueled by the entire staff at Allagash. Instead of just relying on our 17 brewers for beer concepts, the Allagash pilot system allows us to draw from all 140-plus employees to develop creative ideas for new beers,” said Rob Tod, Founder, Allagash. “Two Lights is a terrific example of how listening to and encouraging our employees to be a part of the brewing process can result in something great.”

To create its crisp and dry profile, sauvignon blanc must—the freshly pressed juice of the grapes—is added and fermented with both lager and champagne yeast. The finished beer’s aromas of pear, grape, and light hops pair with a flavor profile that’s a mix of tropical fruit and the snappy spritz of a freshly picked grape.

“In keeping with the Belgian brewing tradition, we are constantly experimenting with unexpected ingredients in our beers,” said Jason Perkins, Brewmaster, Allagash. “The addition of sauvignon blanc grape must brings out a hint of fresh-picked grape aroma, the seasonal fruit making Two Lights a perfectly refreshing beer to enjoy throughout the summer and beyond.”

Two Lights will be available in 4 packs of 16 ounce cans throughout the brewery’s entire distribution footprint beginning in August. To learn more or to locate Allagash beer, visitallagash.com. Images are available for download and use here.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with them on their Webby-honored social channels: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. From Maine, with love.