AleSmith’s Limited Release Porter Hits Shelves

SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is warming up the winter season with the rollout of their limited release Porter. The San Diego-based brewery is winding down the year with this addition to its limited release line-up, available through the month of December.

“We are so excited about the flavors of this beer and how they come together. With the cooler temperatures approaching, we wanted to add a new beer to the line-up that would appeal to the season and to the palate of our dark beer fans,” notes AleSmith’s head brewer, Ryan Crisp.

AleSmith’s Porter boasts the perfect blend of rich and sultry flavors to cozy up to this winter. The velvety smooth brew showcases warm and toasty notes of biscuit, caramel and chocolate alongside a silky mouthfeel to pair along dinner or dessert all season long. Easy to sip, AleSmith’s Porter makes for a great addition to any holiday gathering or chilly, winter night. This beer pairs well with barbecue, chili, desserts, and blue cheese.

Get your hands on this crowd-pleasing limited release at select retailers nationwide throughout December in six-packs of 12-oz. cans, plus on-draft at AleSmith’s Miramar tasting room in San Diego. Find the retailer nearest you by visiting AleSmith’s Beer Finder.

ABV: 7.5%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

For More Information:

https://alesmith.com/