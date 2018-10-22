AleSmith Brewing to Release Evil Dead Red Ale

SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s AleSmith Brewing Company will be hosting its inaugural Halloween party in honor of the popular seasonal release of Evil Dead Red Ale. True to this beer’s zombie-inspired label, the large tasting room will be made fit for the arrival of the undead. Recently voted “Best Brewery Tasting Room in San Diego” by San Diego CityBeat readers, the venue will feature free festivities beginning at 6:30pm on Friday, October 26th and include music by DJ Ronchee and DJ Trust, a costume contest with AleSmith prizes, and optional Halloween beer pairings.

Choose the full party experience with the $35 per person “Boos & Bites” pairing, which offers four 4-ounce beers accompanied by delectable appetizers by Sage Bleu Catering and exclusive access to the “Zombie Wedding” themed mezzanine level. Specialty beers include Strawberry Tart Horny Devil served with a spicy sausage and chicken skewer, and fan-favorite WaffleSmith Speedway Stout alongside a double chocolate mousse (vegetarian options available upon request.) As an extra treat, Halloween candy will also be included with this special beer flight. Guests choosing this ticket have the option of reserving VIP bottle service with lounge seating in the upstairs area of the party. Those who are fans of the sweets aspect of this holiday should take part in the “Adult Trick or Treat” Beer & Candy Pairing. For $15 per person, ticket holders will visit four Halloween-themed beer and candy stations throughout the tasting room.

Of course, 6.66% ABV Evil Dead Red Ale will be available on tap, as well as in 22 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 6-packs. This medium-bodied red ale is a hauntingly perfect balance of rich, caramel sweetness and piney hop flavor. Owner/CEO of AleSmith Brewing Company, Peter Zien wanted to celebrate this beer with a big tasting room bash, remarking that “Evil Dead Red Ale was one of the most innovative craft beers when it appeared in the late 1990’s. The tremendous hop burst aroma and flavor paired with low bitterness and caramel sweet mal have made Evil Dead Red a crowd-pleaser for over 20 years!”

While the party is free for anyone to attend, tickets for the two beer pairing options are available on Eventbrite. The undead are rising to party…won’t you join us?

Find AleSmith Brewing Company online at:

Official Website: www.AleSmith.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AleSmithBrewing

Instagram: www.instagram.com/AleSmithBrewing

Tasting Room Instagram: www.instagram.com/alesmithtastingroom

Twitter: www.twitter.com/AleSmithBrewing

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the Top Brewer in California and the 4th Best Brewery in the World in 2017. AleSmith also received the Champion Brewery Award for the past three years at the San Diego International Beer Competition and was named Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in 2008. AleSmith is celebrating its 23rd year in business and occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of- the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, IPA, Nut Brown Ale and San Diego Pale Ale .394, is distributed in 28 U.S. states and 8 countries.