AleSmith Brewing Releases Hazy .394

SAN DIEGO – AleSmith Brewing Company is bringing back the treasured haziness that comes with the start of baseball season in San Diego. The seasonal favorite, Hazy .394, has been expertly honed by the AleSmith team to encompass everything beer-drinkers love about a San Diego-style pale ale. This rendition is the hazy cousin of their original .394 – a collaboration with Hall-of-Famer Tony Gwynn that first launched in 2014 and has since won the hearts of craft beer lovers in both Padre territory and nationwide.

“This hazy version of our classic .394 has a more intense aroma of citrus and tropical fruit, as well as a pleasant hazy appearance and a creamy finish,” says Ryan Crisp, Head Brewer/Director of Brewery Operations at AleSmith. “Beer and baseball go hand-in-hand, and we’re excited for Hazy .394 to return in time for the 2021 Padres season.”

It was important to the AleSmith team to create a beer that had the same robust flavor and personality as the original .394, but with the added smoothness of a hazy brew. Perfectly balanced with a touch of tropical fruit in the finish, Hazy .394 clocks in at 6.0% ABV and is available both on tap and in four-packs of 16-oz. cans. Versatility reigns supreme with this hazy creation, which is why it pairs just as effortlessly with ballpark favorites as it does with a hearty tri-tip.

Hazy .394 will be available from now until June, in honor of “America’s Greatest Pastime,” and the life of San Diego’s hometown hero and baseball legend, Tony Gwynn. Get your hands on Hazy .394 by visiting AleSmith’s Beer Finder to find a store closest to you: https://alesmith.com/find-our-beer/

ABOUT ALESMITH BREWING COMPANY

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

