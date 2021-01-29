AleSmith Brewing Company Unveils New Year-Round Brews

SAN DIEGO — AleSmith Brewing Company is brewing its way to a brighter new year by unleashing three new highly anticipated beers this month. Fresh brews include Cloud Stream Hazy IPA, Limeberry Twist Gose Ale and Kickbackrelax IPA. All three will be available for purchase year-round and have been expertly crafted to please discerning AleSmith aficionados everywhere.

At the helm of these creations is AleSmith’s esteemed Head Brewer and Director of Brewery Operations, Ryan Crisp. He says, “We’re excited to bring on a few new beers for 2021 to round out our current portfolio. We have been brewing test batches these past few months to perfect these recipes until we were happy with the final outcome. With the new lineup of year round beers, there is a style for every type of beer drinker.”

Cloud Stream Hazy IPA is so rich in its hazy content that it had to be “downloaded from the cloud.” Like a river of juiciness flowing from the heavens, this hazy IPA is packed with dazzling notes of red currant, passionfruit and mango, cradled by a full-bodied and creamy mouthfeel, and followed by a smooth and drinkable finish. The sure-fire favorite can be purchased in four-packs of 16-oz. cans and has a 6.9% ABV.

Beer-drinkers with a passion for pucker can get their hands on AleSmith’s Limeberry Twist – a gose ale characterized by its refreshingly sour, deliciously fruity flavors that accentuate the brightness of limes and soft raspberry sweetness, all artfully balanced by a pinch of sea salt. The year-round brew weighs in at 4.7% ABV and is available in six-packs of 12-oz. cans.

Kickbackrelax is just what the doctor ordered to unwind in 2021. This crisp and crushable IPA packs juicy notes of grapefruit, mango and coconut, all into a 120-calorie refreshment that’s light-bodied with a smooth finish. Clocking in at 4.2% ABV, this effervescent creation is sold in six-packs of 12-oz. cans.

These releases are all available year-round starting in February at select AleSmith distributors nationwide. Find AleSmith brews closest to you by visiting https://alesmith.com/find-our-beer/.

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Founded in 1995, AleSmith continues to be recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, behind accolades which include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. As a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, they received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English brown ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith is celebrating its 25th year in business and their state-of-the-art brewery occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394 is distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.