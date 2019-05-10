AleSmith Brewing Company to Release Hazy .394

SAN DIEGO – AleSmith Brewing Company continues to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their collaboration with Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, which famously resulted in San Diego Pale Ale .394. The award-winning brewery will be releasing a hazy cousin to this popular baseball beer as part of a birthday celebration for the legendary player taking place on Saturday, May 11. Hazy .394 showcases an intense hop aroma of tropical fruit and citrus, while delivering a fuller-bodied pour than its predecessor, along with a smooth and creamy finish.

It all started in early 2014 when Tony Gwynn expressed interest in creating his own beer, and was introduced to AleSmith Owner, Peter Zien to discuss a potential collaboration. Their initial meeting included an informal AleSmith beer tasting, after which Tony knew he wanted his beer to be “light with a kick.” After multiple test batches, and more feedback from the Gwynn family, a golden pale ale full of American hop flavor and aroma was created. San Diego Pale Ale .394 has since won the hearts of craft beer lovers in San Diego and across the United States. In response to fan requests, AleSmith is proud to introduce another beer inspired by the great Tony Gwynn. Hazy .394 is a variant of the beer you all know and love that started the now incredibly hot category of baseball pale ales.

The brewery will be further honoring “Mr. Padre” with a birthday celebration on Saturday, May 11, which will include the tasting room release of Hazy .394. A live broadcast of 97.3 The Fan’s Tony and Chris show, hosted by Tony Gwynn Jr. and Chris Ello, will pay tribute to Tony’s legacy from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. After the show, guests will be the first to see the video premiere of “Easier,” Alicia Gwynn’s song about Tony, followed by words from the Gwynn family and a cake cutting. DJ Grimm will provide entertainment for the after party beginning at 5 p.m. The event will also feature a silent auction and raffle to benefit Gwynn Baseball. Visit alesmith.com/gwynnbday for details.

Hazy .394 will be distributed on draft and in 12 oz. cans at retail accounts the following week, which will continue to support Tony Gwynn’s non-profit.

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the 6th Best Brewery in the World in 2018. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English brown ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith is celebrating its 24th year in business and occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of- the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale and San Diego Pale Ale .394 is distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.