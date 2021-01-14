AleSmith Brewing Company Rolls Out Speedway Stout Special Variant #1

San Diego — AleSmith Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the release of their first 2021 Speedway Stout Variant, to be followed by three more quarterly variant releases later this year.

This will be the first time the brewery distributes their canned Speedway variants on a national scale, making this an exciting rollout for beer-lovers and out-of-staters hoping to get their hands on the limited-time variants without heading to the San Diego tasting room.

For those unfamiliar with AleSmith’s original Speedway Stout, it is best characterized by dominant chocolateand roasted malts supported by notes of dark fruit, toffee and caramel. A healthy dose of locally roasted coffee added to each batch brings out the beer’s dark chocolate flavors and enhances its drinkability. Despite its intensity, Speedway Stout’s fine carbonation and creamy mouthfeel make it very smooth and surprisingly easy to drink, yielding the perfect canvas for Head Brewer Ryan Crisp and his team of creatives to produce unique blends and variants that exemplify what makes their imperial stout so beloved, while incorporating complexities that rev up the tasting experience.

Behold the first of their 2021 Speedway lineup, Speedway Stout Special Variant #1:Speedway Stout Espresso and Madagascar Vanilla – a signature edition of their imperial stout infused with tons of Madagascar vanilla and a bold espresso blend, bestowing intense notes of chocolate, coffee, vanilla and dark fruit.

This release is available January through February in4-packs of 16-oz. cans starting this week at select AleSmith distributors nationwide. You can check out their distribution network by visitinghttps://alesmith.com/distribution/.

ABV: 12%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Founded in 1995, AleSmith continues to be recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, behind accolades which include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. As a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, they received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English brown ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith is celebrating its 25th year in business and their state-of-the-art brewery occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394 is distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.