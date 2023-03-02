AleSmith Brewing Company Introduces New Packaging for Horny Devil for 2023

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— AleSmith Brewing Company is proud to announce that their classic Belgian-style Golden Ale, Horny Devil, is now available for the first time in 16oz 4-pack cans and will be available for nationwide distribution.

Brewed with authentic Belgian ingredients, including candi sugar and a Trappist yeast strain, Horny Devil offers fruity and spicy aromas including notes of orange, banana, and peppercorns. Coriander seeds add refreshing citrus notes which meld seamlessly with the beer’s delicate malt character. The brew finishes with a lively carbonation and a refreshingly dry finish.

The acclaimed beer has earned several awards over the years, including the following:

Bronze at the 1998 World Beer Cup

Silver at the 1998 Great American Beer Festival

Silver at the 2007 San Diego International Beer Competition

Silver at the 2012 San Diego International Beer Competition

Silver at the 2016 San Diego International Beer Competition

Gold at the 2017 Los Angeles International Beer Competition

Now, after more than two decades on tap and on shelves in 750mL and 11.2oz bottles, Horny Devil is finally hitting wider circulation in 4-packs of 16oz cans – making it easier than ever to get your hands on this award-winning brew from San Diego’s premier craft brewery.

Horny Devil is now available for purchase at the AleSmith Tasting Room. National distribution will follow shortly thereafter.

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull and a 2022 Gold Medal for Wee Heavy at the World Beer Cup. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 21 U.S. states and nine countries.

For More Information:

https://alesmith.com/