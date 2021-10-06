AleSmith & Beachwood Brewing Team Up for Tower of Flower IPA

San Diego, CA – SoCal breweries, AleSmith Brewing Company and Beachwood Brewing, have been busy dry-hopping their latest joint creation – Tower of Flower – a behemoth West Coast-style IPA brimming with hops and tropical citrus aromas. Infused with the strengths from two top-notch breweries, this quintessential West Coast partnership is the perfect accompaniment to autumn in SoCal.

“We love partnering with breweries that enjoy the process of brewing as much as we do, so we were stoked to team up with Beachwood again for Tower of Flower,” shares Ryan Crisp, Head Brewer and Director of Brewery Operations at AleSmith. “If anyone can forge a solid West Coast-style IPA, it’s two SoCal breweries with a shared passion for hops.”

The limited-edition brew features a monstrous hop blend of Galaxy, Cashmere and Nelson hops, which collectively bestow intense notes of passionfruit, citrus, peach and melon. Dubbed “Tower of Flower,” this IPA is built with a solid foundation for your enjoyment!

“AleSmith is a bastion of the craft beer industry and Beachwood was honored to be a part of another amazing collaboration,” raves Co-Owner and Brewmaster of Beachwood Brewing, Julian Shrago. “We’re grateful for our collective group of beer-drinking fans and couldn’t be happier with this fantastic IPA brewed with some of the finest and most aromatic hops around.”

Tower of Flower is available in four-packs of 16-oz. cans at AleSmith’s tasting room and at select retailers nationwide. Find a store closest to you by using the brewery’s online Beer Finder: https://alesmith.com/find-our-beer/

ABV: 6.8%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Founded with a passion and respect for brewing in 1995, AleSmith continues to be recognized as one of the World’s leading craft breweries on the strength of numerous awards garnered at prestigious local, national and international competitions. As a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, they received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English brown ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. Consistently ranked in the World’s Top Ten list on the consumer generated website www.ratebeer.com, AleSmith is currently ranked #6 out of 33,000+ breweries worldwide. Family-owned and community-minded, AleSmith celebrates diversity, charity and the desire to deliver world-class beer with 5-Star service to our customers.

About Beachwood Brewing

Beachwood Brewing was established in 2011 when Beachwood BBQ co-founders Gabriel Gordon and Lena Perelman partnered with brewmaster Julian Shrago to open a full-service brewpub in Long Beach, CA. Beachwood Brewing is an independent, multiple award-winning brewer known for locally-made, distinctive West Coast-Style IPAs, superior quality stouts, and the skillfulness to brew many variations and varieties of finely crafted beers. With expansions in 2015 and 2016, the Beachwood family now includes Beachwood Blendery, designed to explore beers inspired by the intimate and often whimsical world of Belgian lambics in a custom-built barrel-aging and blending facility, plus a full-scale production brewery and tap room in Huntington Beach, CA to meet the growing demands for a diverse lineup of core beers, seasonal favorites and limited releases.

