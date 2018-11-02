AleSmith and Stone Brewing Release Gregarious Nature IPA

SAN DIEGO – As one of the original southern California craft brewers, AleSmith is pulling out all the stops for this year’s San Diego Beer Week. The ten days of beer-centric happenings kick-off with the tasting room release of Gregarious Nature IPA, a collaboration with Stone Brewing Company, on Friday, November 2nd. Other events feature beer and brewing education, opportunities to taste and purchase barrel-aged beers, and AleSmith’s signature three-day event, Speedway Grand Prix.

Gregarious Nature IPA (7% ABV) is a highly-anticipated brew developed with AleSmith’s friends at Stone Brewing Company. A salute to the classic San Diego-style IPA, the name is a nod to the great relationship between AleSmith Owner, Peter Zien, and Stone’s Co-Owner, Greg Koch. This tropical and hoppy IPA will be available on draft and in 12 oz. can six-packs at the AleSmith tasting room Friday, November 2nd and then in retail accounts the week before Thanksgiving. Key team members from both breweries will be on-site to participate in the San Diego Beer Week countywide cheers at 7:30pm.

For the 6th year, AleSmith will be hosting Speedway Grand Prix, an occasion that showcases the versatility and popularity of their iconic beer, Speedway Stout (12% ABV). The brew team has created over 16 unique varietals of this imperial stout, including Brownie Batter Speedway Stout, Peanut Butter Banana Speedway Stout, and Caramel Macchiato Speedway Stout. These beers will be presented in three “laps” of four 4 oz. pours each, plus a “VIP Lap” consisting of barrel-aged versions of previous fan-favorites. Participants have the option of purchasing any or all of the four flights from Wednesday, November 7th through Friday, November 8th, while supplies last. For race enthusiasts, the brewery will also have an authentic 1988 BMW E30-M3 race car on display during this 3-day event.

Those who still can’t get enough Speedway Stout can come in onSaturday, November 10th for the release ofSap Ness Monster Speedway Stout (13% ABV). A tasting room exclusive, this beer began as separate batches of their imperial coffee stout aged in maple syrup and Islay Scotch barrels, which were then blended to near-perfection. This barrel-aged brew is highlighted by rich chocolate and delicate maple-sweetness, as well as notes of vanilla, oak and smoke. Available in gift packs of two 330ml / 11.2 oz bottles, this monster won’t be around for long!

When asked to reflect on AleSmith’s participation in beer week, Owner, Peter Zien shared, “AleSmith has had the pleasure of participating in every San Diego Beer Week since its inception, and this years’ myriad of beer-centric events looks to be bigger and better than ever! We’re honored to host a number of great events at the brewery as well as at some of our favorite craft beer bars and restaurants showcasing the AleSmith classics. Regardless of how you choose to spend Beer Week, lift a pint to toast the amazing variety of craft beer that is found within San Diego county.” All ten AleSmith events taking place during San Diego Beer Week are listed below, and details can be found by visiting www.alesmith.com/tastingroomevents.

Friday, November 2nd – “Gregarious Nature” Beer ReleaseSaturday, November 3rd – Learn to Homebrew DaySunday, November 4th – Barrel-Aged Cellar-bration! Monday, November 5th –AleSmith & VenissimoBeer & Cheese PairingTuesday, November 6th – Tacos & Trivia: San Diego Beer Week Edition

Wednesday, November 7th to Friday, November 9th – Speedway Grand Prix

Saturday, November 10th – “Sap Ness Monster Speedway Stout” Barrel-Aged Release Sunday, November 11th – Hair of the Dog Brunch & Specialty Growler Fills

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the Top Brewer in California and the 4th Best Brewery in the World in 2017. AleSmith also received the Champion Brewery Award for the past three years at the San Diego International Beer Competition and was named Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in 2008. AleSmith is celebrating its 23rd year in business and occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of- the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, IPA, Nut Brown Ale and San Diego Pale Ale .394, is distributed in 28 U.S. states and 8 countries.