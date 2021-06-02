AleSmith and Alvarado Street Brewery Introduce IPA Inspired by Aussie and NZ Hops

SAN DIEGO & MONTEREY, CA – AleSmith Brewing Company and their buddies at Alvarado Street Brewery are shaking things up with a new West Coast-style IPA inspired by Aussie and New Zealand hops. Crafted to hopped perfection, Oso Under is teeming with brightness, curbed by a dry finish, and infused with Galaxy, Vic Secret and Nelson hops all the way from “down under.”

“We are very excited to work with J.C. and his team at Alvarado Street,” says Head Brewer and Director of Brewery Operations at AleSmith, Ryan Crisp. “The beers they are producing are top notch and we’re delighted to collaborate on a beer that would truly be something special. We decided on a clean West Coast IPA with large amounts of Australian and New Zealand hops inspired by ours and J.C.’s roots to San Diego. The beer turned out excellent and we can’t wait for our fans to try it.”

The unique blend of hops melds the breweries’ distinct strengths to yield a West Coast-style IPA that stands alone in character and quality. Galaxy hops are the star of the show with their passionfruit, citrus, and peach flavors and aromas, while Vic Secret hops, hailing from Victoria, Australia, tout tropical fruit, herbs, pine, clean pineapple and passionfruit. Nelson hops round out this beloved Aussie/New Zealand extravaganza with fruit-flavored accents.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with AleSmith,” says J.C. Hill, Co-Owner and Head Brewer of Alvarado Street Brewing. “I started my brewing career in San Diego and was heavily influenced by AleSmith IPA, X, both Yulesmiths and many other beers I was lucky enough to cut my teeth on over a decade ago. San Diego is very near and dear to my heart, having lived there for much of my 20’s, and the beer scene continues to be one of the best in the world.”

Oso Under will be available in four-packs of 16-oz. cans at select AleSmith retailers nationwide.

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

About Alvarado Street Brewery

Alvarado Street Brewery was founded by a father and son duo, John and J.C. Hill in 2014. Its original location was in Downtown Monetary but has since expanded into two other locations in Carmel Plaza and Salinas. Each location is dedicated to serving locals and visitors alike, and are known for brewing “progressive, hop forward ales that span the range of hazy and West Coast-style IPAS.” Alvarado’s sister brand, Yeast of Eden, has “mixed culture sour ales, employing native microflora and hyper local ingredients to create beers of complexity and nuance, evoking a sense of time and place.” Alvarado Street Brewing believes in the community that they serve and the importance of diversity and inclusion. They welcome everyone to come in and drink their unique beers as a community.