Alamo Beer Company, Center of the Universe Brewing Co., Rochester Mills Production Company, and Others Sign on to Launch Soldiers’ Angels 2023 “Hops for Heroes” Campaign

SAN ANTONIO, Texas— As the nation pauses to recognize Memorial Day and celebrates the unofficial kick-off to summer, the national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels is announcing it is inviting professional breweries to join its Hops for Heroes campaign. The annual fundraiser brings together breweries of all sizes to brew a custom recipe, Homefront IPA, as a fun and unique experience to support U.S. Service Members, Veterans, and their families. The annual campaign runs Memorial Day (May 29) through Veterans Day (Nov 11).

Eleven breweries across the country have already committed to the 2023 Hops for Heroes campaign, including San Antonio’s own Alamo Beer Company, which signed up again this year after a successful 2022 effort.

The full list of partnering breweries includes:

1700 Brewing (Newport, Va.)

Alamo Beer Company (San Antonio, Texas)

Center of the Universe Brewing Co. (Ashland, Va.)

Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse (Columbus, Ga.)

Grand Canyon Brewing Co. (Flagstaff, Ariz.)

Great Chicago Fire Brewery (Leesburg, Fla.)

Mully’s Brewery (Prince Frederick, Md.)

Nine State Brewery (Inverness, Fla.)

Old Sheepdog Brewery (El Paso, Texas)

Rochester Mills Production Brewery (Auburn Hills, Mich.)

Two Roots Brewing Co. (Auburn Hills, Mich.)

Soldiers’ Angels is also excited to announce that Two Roots Brewing Co. has signed on to create the first-ever non-alcoholic Homefront IPA. Amy Palmer, President & CEO of Soldiers’ Angels, said, “Since the launch of Hops for Heroes, we’ve been overwhelmed by the support that breweries have shown to our Veterans, Service Members, and their families. We’re excited to launch the 2023 Hops for Heroes campaign with a non-alcoholic beer, giving those who don’t drink an opportunity to taste our Homefront IPA for the first time. Every sip supports the troops – even sips that don’t include alcohol!”

Using supplies donated by corporate sponsors and partners, breweries that sign up to Hops for Heroes commit to donating all net proceeds from tap room or packaged beer sales of Homefront IPA to Soldiers’ Angels. The nonprofit will then use the funds to support its service programs, which provided support to over 877,224 Service Members, Veterans, and their families in 2022 alone.

Breweries that participate in Hops for Heroes are provided with several promotional items, including a custom tap handle created specifically for the 2023 campaign.

The 2023 campaign also kicked off with its first home brewer, Tuff Dog Brewing, an up-and-coming brewery in the San Antonio community crafted by a retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant.

Soldiers’ Angels is a national nonprofit headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton. Through its global network of hundreds of thousands of ‘Angel’ volunteers, it fulfills the mission of providing aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families in a variety of ways — from shipping care packages to deployed Service Members; to providing food assistance to low-income and homeless veterans, and more.

