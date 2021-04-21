Ahead of the Curve Strategy Partners with Salsify to Help Clients Win on the Digital Shelf

Denver, Colorado — Ahead of the Curve Strategy (AOTC), a new agency helping breweries and beverage companies attain big brand knowledge in marketing and e-commerce, is pleased to announce a partnership with Salsify, and the addition of Kerry Hoiberg to the AOTC team. Hoiberg will focus on collaboration with Salsify for AOTC’s clients, starting with Odell Brewing Company.

Eric “Smitty” Smith, CEO of Odell Brewing Company, states, “The digital shelf is evolving at a breakneck pace, especially in the alcohol and beverage industry, with increasing e-commerce adoption across all of our target customers. Odell Brewing Company aims to be at the forefront of offering an incredible online consumer experience, and doing so requires a combination of forward-looking, innovative technology along with the best e-commerce minds in the beverage business. That is why we are incredibly excited to work with both Salsify and AOTC on our digital shelf initiatives.”

Ethan Stienstra, AOTC Chief Brand Strategist, explains, “We have a vision to be able to offer this digital shelf experience to ALL sizes of business in the beverage industry. This is the absolute best strategy for offering clients long-term success for e-commerce, and the hiring of Kerry Hoiberg to help execute this work will only further elevate our program.”

Hoiberg brings an enviable blend of experience in IT and hospitality from her work overseeing and streamlining content and asset management for Hewlett-Packard as well as her thriving Airbnb business.

Salsify’s Commerce Experience Management platform (CommerceXM) combines three product experience management solutions (Integrated PIM, DAM and Experience Builder) with core commerce capabilities to enable sales across retailer/distributor channels as well as marketplaces, social commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites. By integrating all the capabilities brands need to support and transact commerce experiences through one technology stack, Salsify allows brands to move faster than their competition to optimize every digital touchpoint for discovery, conversion, and brand affinity.

“Few industries have seen a more rapid shift toward e-commerce caused by the Pandemic than the beverage industry,” says Taye Mohler, Salsify’s Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances. “For many brands, it has resulted in a fundamental shift in how they interact with consumers. Salsify partners with leading agencies like AOTC to ensure that brands have the best resources available to win on the digital shelf for years to come. We also congratulate AOTC in their commitments for a sustainable future which will serve this industry well.”

About Ahead of the Curve Strategy

Ahead of the Curve is a company with roots in the brewing and alcohol beverage industry and expertise in brand positioning, portfolio strategy, brand and product innovation, e-commerce, and design. For more information, please visit www.aotc strategy.com.

About Salsify

Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world’s biggest brands including Mars, L’Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge. For more information, please visit www.salsify.com.

For more information: https://www.aotcstrategy.com/