Against The Grain Partners with River City Distributing

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Against the Grain is excited to announce that as of Dec. 18, 2018, they have shifted from their previous Louisville wholesaler to River City Distributing, Inc. Louisville and the seven surrounding counties that River City services should expect Against the Grain products to be more readily available and easier to access. The switch in distribution came from the faith and belief that the strengths of River City will take Against the Grain to the next level. Having been with River City less than a month, Against the Grain beer is already in 22 new accounts.

Sam Cruz, Co-owner and Visionary of Against the Grain, said, “We’re very excited to shift gears and start working with River City. It’s no secret that they’re the strongest and most apt distributing partner in the Louisville market. From the moment we started working with them our distribution reach locally increased dramatically.”

Ryan Burke, Vice President of Operations at River City Distributing said, “It’s been a real pleasure to watch Against the Grain grow from their small brewery in Slugger Field into the world-renown brewer they are today. Their success has played an important role in putting Kentucky beer on the map and showing that bourbon is not the only great drink that comes from our state. All of us at River City are excited to partner with ATG in bringing their creative, delicious and well-crafted beer to Louisville’s bars, restaurants and stores.”

About Against the Grain

Since the beginning Against the Grain has been throwing caution to the wind and making beer the way they want. It all started in 2011 with the opening of Louisville’s first brewer owned and operated brewery, Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse, in downtown Louisville. While that’s a nice accolade, owners Jerry Gnagy, Sam Cruz, Adam Watson, and Andrew Ott were after much more. They wanted to change the way beer was viewed in Louisville. From day one they promised to produce different beers all the time under an array of styles. This promise was extraordinary, impossible even, to some who believed pale ale should be pale ale and porter should be a porter. They were told they could not do it, but with a few crude names, a couple risks and quality liquid they proved everyone wrong. Three years later they found themselves needing some elbow room outside of the brewpub downtown. In 2014 they bought a production facility in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville and began producing an eclectic line of canned and barrel aged beers. They grew bigger, that is a fact, but they never lost sight of that original promise. They looked to the packaging to tell the story of Against the Grain and share their philosophy with the world. Beers like The Brown Note, Citra Ass Down and Retitled are now on shelves reaching all four corners of the globe.

About River City Distributing

We are River City Distributing, a family-owned and operated beverage distributor based in Louisville, Ky. Since our founding in 1987, we have focused on providing our customers with the best brands and the best service. This focus has allowed our company to become the largest independent distributor in the market. Just like the world-class goods we distribute, we strive to give world-class service to our retail customers. We firmly believe we offer the best products and merchandising via the most innovative and knowledgeable salespeople in the business. By heavily investing in top-of-the-line technology, we are able to ensure speed and accuracy when processing and delivering orders. We think that no matter what you do, if you approach your customers with integrity, deal with them honestly and provide a quality product and service, the rest will fall into place. We have been in business – and growing – for over 25 years. We consider that a pretty good indication that we are doing beverage distribution right.