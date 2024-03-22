Against The Grain Launches Contract Beverage Production/ Copacking division, ATG Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Against The Grain (ATG), a pioneering name in the beverage industry, proudly announces the establishment of its new division, ATG Solutions. This venture marks a significant milestone for ATG, further solidifying its commitment to offering comprehensive production-based solutions tailored specifically for the beverage industry.

ATG Solutions caters to a diverse range of clients seeking to either scale up or launch their production operations. Specializing in both malt-based alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, ATG Solutions is positioned as a premier business-to-business service provider, leveraging years of industry experience and expertise.

“While ATG has long been known for its exceptional brewing capabilities, the launch of ATG Solutions represents a natural evolution for us,” remarked Sam J Cruz, Partner at Against The Grain. “Our extensive collaboration with esteemed colleagues has provided invaluable insights into the intricacies of beverage production and packaging. With ATG Solutions, we aim to share this knowledge and expertise with businesses seeking top-tier solutions.”

ATG Solutions has already commenced operations, servicing a variety of contracts for beer production, co-packing for other brands, and more. The division’s comprehensive offerings are poised to meet the diverse needs of clients across the beverage industry spectrum.

“We are excited to venture into this space and offer our services to clients seeking seasoned industry professionals to fulfill their production requirements,” Cruz added.

About Against The Grain

Against The Grain is a pioneering brewery based in Louisville, KY, renowned for its innovative approach to brewing and commitment to quality craftsmanship. With a diverse portfolio of beverages, Against The Grain has carved a niche for itself in the beverage industry, continually pushing boundaries and redefining standards.

For More Information:

http://www.atgbrewery.com/atg-solutions