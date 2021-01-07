Affinity Creative Group Designs Packaging for Freshie, New Tequila-Based Seltzer

MARE ISLAND, CA – When the entrepreneurs behind Freshie, the first certified organic silver tequila seltzer sought an indelible identity for their new beverage, they turned to Affinity Creative Group. The founders, Paige and Ryne Iseminger, aimed to quickly convey the fun, lively, and adventurous feeling of a south of the border vacation, while also communicating the use of genuine, unadulterated, and pure ingredients. The challenge: get all of that messaging to fit on a slim, 12 oz. aluminum can.

The Affinity team quickly went to work exploring a range of design solutions to visually communicate the distinctive set of attributes that sets this product apart from a growing field of competitors. Ultimately, after exploring a range of options, the branding and packaging design solution emerged in a simple yet brilliant form. The name itself, Freshie, embodies fun lively energy—so the Affinity design experts unlocked that dynamism through the use of bold typography, vibrant color, and a memorable design layout. Now, the brand name in itself personifies and projects the vibe of Mexico—a south of the border holiday state of mind. The expressive, colorful, overlapping translucent letterforms, combined with graphically depicted ingredients and a scattering of effervescent bubbles completes the total package.

Paige commented on the outcome, “As a designer myself, I knew it was no easy task to get the look and feel we wanted on that little can. The Affinity team made it happen though, much to our delightful surprise. Ryne and I are so pleased with the outcome— the branding screams fun while projecting a high degree of credibility, particularly with regard to our use of all-natural and organic ingredients. Affinity Creative truly helped us say adventure, fun, and outstanding quality, all on the smallest of packaging formats.”

This new premium sparkling tequila seltzer, with only 99 calories, all certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, sustainable farmed and distilled ingredients, has been launched in Chicago and other Illinois markets, with plans to expand distribution from coast to coast by early 2021. Look for it at your favorite retailer soon. It’s hard to miss. And that’s a good thing!

About Freshie:

Freshie is more than a drink; it’s a lifestyle. Crafted on a family trip to Mexico, the light and refreshing tequila seltzer combines great taste with all Organic ingredients. Let the fiesta begin, and visit www.getfreshie.com for more information!

About Affinity Creative Group:

From our unique creative campus, (two mansions and a bungalow), along historic officer’s row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media, and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits and other luxury categories. The most experienced team in the business, staffed with knowledgeable industry professionals, provide strategic, creative and effective solutions that attract attention, spark interest and win customer loyalty in tasting rooms, on premise and at retail venues across the country and around the globe. Affinity helps clients of all sizes connect with consumers at the early, essential moments of contact, or points of ‘brand touch’ through the intelligent use of creativity, captivating storytelling, and flawless implementation.