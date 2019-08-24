Adirondack Brewery Releases First Wave of 16 oz. Cans

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — After 20 years of brewing award-winning, approachable craft beer, the Adirondack Brewery will be releasing their first ever 16oz cans. For their initial release, the brewery has decided to can their acclaimed hazy, juicy, hoppy Lake George’s IPA Wave 11. This latest iteration of their Wave series is comprised of Simcoe, Amarillo, and El Dorado hops and comes in a crisp 6.8% ABV.

“We live and work in one of the most beautiful places in the country,” said John Carr, founder/owner of the Adirondack Brewery. “Between everything that you have available on Lake George and the surrounding mountains, lakes, trails, and everything else, everyone wants to be outside to enjoy it. With the release of our new cans, you’ll be able to take us along with you on all your Adirondack adventures, and beyond.”

While the brewery still primarily packages their products in bottles and kegs, the plan is to release more, limited supply cans down the road. These will primarily be the new versions of their Lake George’s IPA, and their seasonal releases, including the award winning Peanut Butter Porter. This first can release will be available just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

About Adirondack Pub & Brewery

Adirondack Pub & Brewery is a Micro Brewery located in the heart of Lake George Village, with all of its craft beer and soda brewed, bottled, and canned on premises, using the finest malt, hops, yeast, and water since 1999. The Adirondack Pub, a full-service Adirondack themed dining establishment serves up all-American cuisine, in a rustic and family-friendly environment. The Pub is currently open seven days a week starting at noon and offers Brewery tours Tuesdays and Fridays at 5pm and Saturdays at 11:30am. Visit Adirondack Pub & Brewery at 33 Canada Street in Lake George, NY.