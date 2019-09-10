Able Seedhouse + Brewery Launches One of Us Hazy IPA

MINNEAPOLIS — Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis is proud to release One of Us, a hazy IPA that, true to its name, honors Able’s goals of supporting community through social justice and philanthropy. For every purchase of One of Us, Able will make a 10% donation to RAICES, a nonprofit agency created in 1986 to promote justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families and refugees.

“It’s a cause that is very important to us,” says Casey Holley, Able Founder. “The Able community here in Northeast Minneapolis was literally built by and because of immigration. Polish, German and Norwegian moved in and built the mills on the Mississippi. Today, our largest populations are Mexican, Indian, Laotian, Somalian and Vietnamese, many of whom live and work right here in our neighborhood.”

One of Us is a classic hazy IPA. “We finally made one that fits the traditional style, but still has our pleasant take on hazy,” says Bobby Blasey, Able Head Brewer. “It’s got a nice and solid malt bill, which includes some spelt, wheat and oats to give it body and haze. One of Us has a good, clean mouthfeel and all the quintessential juiciness while staying nice and smooth compared to a lot of other versions on the market.”

One of Us is hazy gold in color with a 6% ABV and 10 IBU. Enjoy it in the Able taproom starting September 6. You can find it in restaurants and retailers in cans starting September 9. Able will donate 10% from every One of Us draft, case, crowler and keg sold to RAICES.

ABLE Seedhouse + Brewery

