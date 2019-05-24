Able Seedhouse and Brewery Releases Slow Motion Car Wash Fruit Ale

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

MINNEAPOLIS — Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis is proud to share its newest limited release beer: Slow Motion Car Wash.

The fruit ale explodes with a big mashup of blackberry, raspberry, peach, cherry and boysenberry. A pile of white wheat softens the beer while the sweetness from the lactose punches up the fruit blend.

Slow Motion Car Wash is designed for porches, patios, parking lots, sunshine and anywhere you can drink a beer in slow motion.

Find it in local beer stores starting March 20 for a limited time.

ABLE Seedhouse + Brewery

Founded in 2015, Able Seedhouse + Brewery is a community of creative, hard-working and thoughtful people dedicated to building locally-inspired and ultra-fresh beer. Every concept, piece of art, package, design, and beer poured at Able are the result of a very curious group of people and the community supporting them. ABLE is located in the Arts District of Northeast Minneapolis at 1121 Quincy St NE. Check out our taproom, active event schedule and an evolving beer menu. ABLE is also home to Animals Barbeque Company. 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Cannabis Forum Summer 2019
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

New York, NY ● June 14, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.