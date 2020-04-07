Abita Beer Launches Spiked Sparkling Water Spring Loaded

ABITA SPRINGS, La.— Louisiana’s original craft brewery, Abita Brewing Company (Abita), is springing into the spiked sparkling water category with their new product line, Spring Loaded.

“It seems only natural for us to develop a spiked sparkling water since Abita Springs is well-known for our water source,” said David Blossman, President and CEO of Abita. “Our water is a cherished natural resource, drawn straight from the Southern Hills Aquifer. These springs are over two thousand years old and provide water that is pristine and naturally perfect for brewing, which is why we decided to call the brand Spring Loaded.”

“Spring Loaded is crafted with all-natural ingredients and artesian spring water. The base beer is brewed with Louisiana sugar that ferments into alcohol, leaving only 2 grams of sugar. The result is a crisp, refreshing spiked water with natural fruit flavors,” said Abita Brewmaster Mark Wilson. “This formulation has been in the works for a while and we are excited to finally be able to share it with our fans.”

Abita Spring Loaded will launch this week with two initial flavors: Splash Berry and Watermelon, each coming in at only 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs and 5% ABV. This spiked sparkling water will be packaged in four-pack cans that will allow customers to purchase their favorite flavor or mix and match to create their own variety pack. Abita plans to release new flavors in their Tap Room, where customers will have the opportunity to provide input on future flavors.

Abita Spring Loaded will hit store shelves in Louisiana this week and will soon be available in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

About Abita Brewing Company

Abita Brewing Company was founded in 1986 and continues to be Louisiana’s largest craft brewery. Nestled in the piney woods 30 miles north of New Orleans in Abita Springs, Louisiana, Abita’s state-of-the-art facility produces more than 125,000 barrels of beer and 13,500 barrels of soda per year. Made with only the finest ingredients, including the purest water directly from Abita Springs, Abita’s lagers and ales are brewed in small batches and hand-crafted by a team of dedicated workers with only the highest ideals of quality. The brewing company features 13 year-round brews, including fan favorites Abita Amber, Purple Haze, and Louisiana exclusive The Boot, a line of seasonal brews and limited series, and craft sodas. The company’s products are sold in 41 states and in a limited number of foreign countries. Abita Brewing ranks 24th on the Brewers Association “Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewing Companies” 2019 list. Abita Brewing Company is privately owned and operated by Louisiana shareholders, many who have been with the company since day one.