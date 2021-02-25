The Bruery Releases Latest Bakery Series Offering: Sticky Bun

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – The Bruery has whipped up a fresh new batch of its Bakery series of barrel-aged pastry stouts. This time around, get ready to pour a glass full of sticky buns! This will be the 6th addition to the Bakery series that launched its first release in 2018 with the fan-favorite Coconut Macaroon and has become a staple of The Bruery’s core brands.

Bakery: Sticky Bun’s blended bourbon barrel-aged stout base is treated with generous amounts of pecans, maple syrup, pure vanilla, and a touch of cinnamon, perfectly complementing the biscuit-forward characteristics of the 10.2% ABV stout and mimicking the aromas and flavors of a freshly-baked batch of homemade sticky buns.

Darren Moser, VP of Operations, explains the inspiration behind the series. “The Bakery series is a blended bourbon barrel-aged stout that we use as a canvas to introduce other flavors. The inspiration for this series is your corner bakery and their special of the day. That’s the story we’re presenting behind these beers.” Brand Director Caitie Gold says, “there is something so nostalgic about Sticky Buns; it’s a heartwarming combination of flavors, and just like the beer’s namesake, it will be hard to stop at just one.”

Fans can now find this latest iteration of the Bakery series at their local bottle shop, grocery store, and restaurant. The Bruery offers next-day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75 with promo code SHIPFREE. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Loakal Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.Next-Day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, and PennsylvaniaSame-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 24 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.Be sure to follow @TheBruery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and for more details, visit TheBruery.com.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is an innovation-focused craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.

For more information: https://www.thebruery.com/products/bakery-sticky-bun?variant=37958890389674