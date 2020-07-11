99 Breweries to Participate in Colorado Pint Day on July 29

DENVER — The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is proud to announce the list of participating breweries for Colorado Pint Day on July 29. Last year, 79 member breweries distributed 17,000 Colorado Pint Day glassware across the state. This year, though Colorado Pint Day looks different due to COVID-19 restrictions, the CBG is happy to report that the number of participating breweries has gone up.

“We’re thrilled that nearly 100 breweries signed up to participate in our beloved fundraiser,” says Shawnee Adelson, Executive Director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. This year over 15,000 will be distributed to craft beer lovers and collectors.”

Designed by Mallory Hodgkin, the 25th anniversary themed artwork pays homage to the 90s with vibrant neon colors, as well as quintessential Colorado elements such as a Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep and a backdrop of mountains and rivers. Printed on a 16-oz Libbey Willi Becher glass, $1 of each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

The following breweries are participating in Colorado Pint Day:

105 West Brewing Company, 4 Noses Brewing Company, Ball Brewing, Barquentine Brewing Company, Bent Barley Brewing Company, Big Trout Brewing Company, Black Shirt Brewing Co., Blue Spruce Brewing Company, Bonfire Brewing, Brass Brewing Company, Bristol Brewing Company, Broken Compass Brewing, Bruz Beers, Burns Family Artisan Ales, Call to Arms Brewing Company, Camber Brewing Company, Carbondale Beer Works, Cerberus Brewing Company, Cerebral Brewing, Chain Reaction Brewing Company, Cheluna Brewing Company, City Star Brewing, Coal Mine Ave Brewing Company, Comrade Brewing Company, Counter Culture Brewery, Crooked Stave – Denver, Crooked Stave – Fort Collins, Dead Hippie Brewing, Denver Beer Co., Downhill Brewing, Dry Dock Brewing, Epic Brewing Company, FH Beerworks, Fiction Beer Company, FlyteCo Brewing, Fossil Craft Beer Company, Fraser River Beer Company, Frolic Brewing Company, Goat Patch Brewing Company, Great Divide Brewing Company, Green Mountain Beer Company, Halfpenny Brewing Company, Hideaway Park Brewing, Horse & Dragon Brewing Company, Iron Mule Brewery, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Jessup Farm Barrel House, Joyride Brewing Company, Kokopelli Beer Company, LandLocked Ales, Launch Pad Brewery, Left Hand Brewing Company, Liquid Mechanics Brewing Company, Living the Dream Brewing, Locavore Beer Works, Lone Tree Brewing Company, Loveland Aleworks, LUKI Brewery, Mighty River Brewing Company, Mockery Brewing, Monumental Beer Works, Mountain Cowboy Brewing Co., New Terrain Brewing Company, Novel Strand Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company – Denver, Odell Brewing Company – Fort Collins, Odyssey Beerworks Brewery & Taproom, Old 121 Brewhouse, Over Yonder Brewing Company, Peak View Brewing Company, Peaks N Pines Brewery, Periodic Brewing, Pikes Peak Brewing Co., Platt Park Brewing, Purpose Brewing & Cellars, Ratio Beerworks, Red Leg Brewing Company, Resolute Brewing Company, Rock Cut Brewing Company, Rockyard Brewing Company, Seedstock Brewery, Snowbank Brewing, Station 26 Brewing Co., Storm Peak Brewing Company, Strange Craft Beer Company, The Peak Brewery, Timnath Beerwerks, Tommyknocker Brewery, Two22 Brew, Upslope Brewing Company, Vail Brewing Company, Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project, Very Nice Brewing Company, WeldWerks Brewing Co., WestFax Brewing Company, Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co., Wonderland Brewing, Woods Boss Brewing Company and Wynkoop Brewing Company.

“Each brewery decides how they participate in Colorado Pint Day, from keep the glass with the purchase of a beer to giveaways. Check your local brewery’s social channels for more details,” says Adelson.

The full list of participating breweries can also be found on the CBG website. For more information about Colorado Pint Day or the Colorado Brewers Guild, contact Chea Franz at Chea@IndieCreativeCo.com.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild:The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.