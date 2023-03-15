67 Degrees Brewing Expands to Wrentham Village Premium Outlets

Brewery to operate The Cellar from April – November

Franklin, MA – Microbrewery 67 Degrees Brewing today proudly announced it will open and host The Cellar by 67 Degrees at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets next month. The beer garden and service area will provide Wrentham and the surrounding community with a rotating line of the brewery’s popular craft beers from April 8 through the end of November.

The Cellar by 67 Degrees is the first beer garden of its kind to be opened at the popular Wrentham Outlets, and marks the latest expansion by Franklin-based and minority-owned 67 Degrees. The Cellar will cater to the shoppers, residents, and visitors who enjoy Wrentham and the surrounding communities in the Spring, Summer, and Fall. Located in the center of the shopping complex, and with ample parking, accessible facilities, and dining options for all, the beer garden is the latest addition to the rejuvenated Premium Outlets.

“As a leading small business in Franklin and member of my Small Business Advisory Council, 67 Degrees Brewing brings vibrancy and innovation to our community. To have a growing and minority owned business take root and expand to such an important location in our Commonwealth is long overdue and refreshing to see,” said Senator Becca Rausch (D-Needham). “I look forward to visiting The Cellar at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and driving support for shopping and dining locally at an additional location within our district.”

“Small business is the heart of our region, and among the most critical pieces of our community,” said Massachusetts State Representative Jeffrey Roy. “The growth of 67 Degrees Brewing reflects its leadership, products, and service. It’s a company that’s easy to support, and I look forward to its opening at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.”

No stranger to operating an outdoor beer garden, 67 Degrees was selected by the City of Boston in 2022 to operate a Fall Beer Garden at Fisher Place next to Boston City Hall. The brewery features nearly a dozen established lines of beer, and new releases hit the shelves throughout the year. “We are elated to open The Cellar this Spring, and to raise a glass with so many of our existing and new customers,” said Olivier Edouard, Founder and CEO of 67 Degrees. “An outdoor beer garden is a perfect way to fill our public spaces, and we’re thankful to Simon Properties for allowing us to enhance the retail experience for so many.”

For Simon Properties, putting a small business on center stage made perfect sense. “Simon Property Group is proud to welcome such a loved local entrepreneurial business as 67 Degrees to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets,” said Donald Dooley, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets General Manager. We know that The Cellar will be a popular addition and amenity for our shoppers to enjoy this year while spending the day with us at New England’s largest outlet shopping destination.”

The Cellar will be kid and dog friendly, and will operate from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., in the Spring and 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. in the Summer. The Cellar will be entirely operated by 67 Degrees Brewing staff, and a full schedule of programming, new releases, and events will be released in the weeks ahead.

About 67 Degrees Brewing

Founded in 2020, 67 Degrees Brewing is a woman-owned, veteran-owned, and minority-owned brewery based in Franklin, Massachusetts. With a growing portfolio of products and offerings, 67 Degrees manages robust retail channels as well as a flagship brick-and-mortar location at its Franklin Taproom. In 2022, the company collaborated with the City of Boston to open a City Hall Plaza Beer Garden, and in 2023 it opened The Cellar by 67 Degrees in partnership with Simon Properties at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. The company uses the finest local ingredients New England has to offer from Wareham’s own Stone Path Malt, and time-honored methods in creating its products.

About Simon Premium Outlets

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, and Thailand are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Desert Hills Premium Outlets, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. For more information follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.