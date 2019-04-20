603 Brewery to Relocate Operations

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — 603 Brewery is excited to announce their relocation plans and the opening of their new Beer Hall in Londonderry’s Woodmont Commons development. The company was founded in 2012 by three college friends and has since seen strong and steady growth. 603 Brewery is a craft brewery that takes a modern approach toward traditional brewing techniques to provide a variety of styles and brands for the ever-evolving New England beer scene.

In late spring/early summer 2019, all brewery operations will be relocated from Liberty Drive to a new 18,000 SF building in the Woodmont Commons development, at 42 Main Street, Londonderry, NH. The new building will house the Brewery and Beer Hall that will be separated by a large, glass, viewing wall. A new custom-built brewhouse will increase production capacity by three times and will be the main attraction on facility tours and viewable from the Beer Hall.

The Beer Hall will seat over 100 people, with additional seating in an outdoor beer garden and private function room. The brewery will continue to run with their popular, counter-service mode land will offer a food menu, beers on tap, as well as, retail merchandise and beer-to-go. The existing 603 Brewery Taproom, at Liberty Drive, will remain open during normal hours until the Beer Hall opens late spring/early summer.

603 Brewery is currently located at 12 Liberty Drive in Londonderry, NH. The existing Taproom is open Wednesday through Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday 12-9 p.m. and Sunday 12-7 p.m.. For more information, please visit www.603brewery.com or call (603) 630-7745. Follow along onInstagram @603Brewery and @603BeerHall for updates on our progress!

