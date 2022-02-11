52 Main Breweries Team Up for Collaboration IPA V2

PORTLAND, Maine – With more than 150 breweries now licensed in Maine, it’s becoming increasingly important for each Maine brewery to differentiate their brand. So, why are 52 Maine brewers teaming up to release the same beer, with the same name, all across the state and beyond?

“This beer is a celebration of the collaborative spirit that has kept Maine brewers strong throughout the pandemic,” said Sean Sullivan, executive director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild. “So many people have discovered craft beer in the past five years, and what they love about it is the way we all work together. When we all brew the same recipe, it keeps that spirit alive and supports our industry.”

Now in its second year, the Collaboration IPA also helps support the Maine Brewers’ Guild, the nonprofit that serves the craft beer industry in Maine. In 2020, 44 breweries participated, raising $27,000 to directly support the Guild. This year, the Collaboration brew is expected to raise nearly $34,000.

“We chose to brew the beer to support the Maine Brewers Guild and the entire Maine brewing community,” said Jamie Blood, founder of Corner Point Brewing in Kittery. “Without all the guidance, support, and insight from the other brewers; as well as the support of the best guild around, I wouldn’t be able to do what I love for a living!”

The industry’s collaborative spirit spreads beyond taprooms and to the entire supply chain, with hop growers and maltsters donating ingredients to make Collaboration IPA v2 a reality. Crosby Hop Farms of Oregon and Yakima Chief Hops of Washington, along with two Maine-based maltsters – Blue Ox Malthouse in Lisbon, and Maine Malt House in Mapleton donated the hops and malt needed to brew the IPA. A New Hampshire based label company; Amherst Label stepped in to help brewers reduce costs for printing their labels.

“We love doing the MBG Collab for a couple reasons,” said Gale White, founder of Lubec Brewing. “While we brew a lot of different styles of beer, the MBG Collab is way outside our comfort zone in terms of hops variety and quantity. Our regular customers love being introduced to the “radical” beer styles of southern Maine and our visiting customers find comfort in a really hoppy IPA.”

And while the recipe is the same, each Collaboration IPA v2 will have its own unique taste, as many brewers add their own twist to the recipe. For example, Foundation Brewing Co. used the basic recipe but fermented the beer using lager yeast. Woodland Farms Brewery is brewing a non-alcoholic version. Bateau Brewing in Gardiner split the batch, fermenting one with a traditional IPA yeast, and the other with a yeast that produces lactic acid to make a sour IPA.

The Maine Brewers’ Guild Collaboration IPA v2 will be available on draft, in cans, and bottles from over 50 breweries throughout February and March. Maine Beer lovers can drink easy knowing that proceeds will directly support the Maine Brewers’ Guild and craft beer community.

About Maine Brewers’ Guild

Maine Brewers’ Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the craft beer industry in Maine. Since 1986, Maine has been at the forefront of the craft beer movement. As of August 2018, Maine is home to over 150 breweries and is consistently recognized as one of the best destinations in the USA for beer tourists.

For More Information:

www.mainebrewersguild.org