503 Distilling Announces Partnership with The Sons of Smokey

OREGON CITY, Ore. –– Local craft distillery 503 Distilling has announced a partnership with The Sons of Smokey, a 501c3 charity that focuses on trail cleanup across the U.S. in conjunction with The Gambler 500 Rally. 503 Distilling has already donated 10% of net profits to the charity from this year’s sales of its The Gambler 500 Whiskey and has pledged another 10% of net profits from sales between October and December of its canned and draft craft cocktails, available off premise and at the 503 Distilling Cocktail Lounge at 275 Beavercreek Rd., Ste. C-149.

The Gambler 500 was founded in Oregon in 2014 as a navigational challenge based on fun, cheap cars, and adventure. The concept: drive 500 miles, off-road, in a $500 car. The event ended up spawning a culture of unlikely environmentalists who believed that leaving the land much better than they found it was critical to sustainable enjoyment of the outdoors; this led to the establishment of The Sons of Smokey. In cooperation with The Gambler 500, The Sons of Smokey is responsible for the removal and disposal of over one million pounds of trash and abandoned vehicles from public land. The Gambler 500 currently holds the world record for the largest trail cleanup in history with more than 3,800 volunteers, 10,000 miles, and 180+ yards of collected debris.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world,” said Tate Morgan, founder of both The Gambler and The Sons of Smokey. “These cleanups are happening at scores of Gambler rallies across the country. By leading with action, The Sons of Smokey is providing measurable results.”

503 Distilling partnered with The Gambler two years ago to create a Whiskey that paid homage to the event. The Gambler 500 Whiskey is a small batch American Whiskey made from 65% rye and 35% corn that’s then aged four years in oak barrels. 503 Distilling blends and ages the whiskey on-site from barrel strength––125 proof––down to a smoother drinking level of 80 proof, using fresh pure water from the Cascades.

“We wanted to make a whiskey that reminded us of adventures and the friends we made along the way,” explained David Schleef, co-owner of 503 Distilling. “Ordinary can become legendary, at least when you retell the story.”

A winner of multiple awards and pioneer of the canned craft cocktail revolution, 503 Distilling is a craft distillery that appreciates innovation and creativity. Founded in 2017, the company has since launched four full-strength canned craft cocktails: The Wicked Mule, The Blood Orange Greyhound, La Vida Mocha, and Five-0-Tea. All four products are available in 12-ounce cans at Oregon liquor stores across the state, at a number of Portland Metropolitan area farmer’s markets, and statewide in Washington, Idaho, and California. The Gambler 500 Whiskey is available through Oregon liquor stores as well as select locations in Washington and California.

503 Distilling also produces a full lineup of handcrafted traditional distilled spirits, including whiskey, rum, vodka, and gin. All of its products are available to taste and purchase by the bottle or can at its cocktail lounge in Oregon City.

About 503 Cocktails503 Cocktails is a small artisanal craft distillery in Oregon City, Oregon, that appreciates innovation and creativity. Located in the 503 area code, the company was founded in 2017 by three local longtime beverage industry professionals. 503 Distilling’s mission is to deliver unique spirit-based cocktails and handcrafted traditional spirits to the world. Engage on social media at @503Distilling.

For more information: https://503distilling.com