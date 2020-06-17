42 North Launches Source Craft Hard Seltzer

EAST AURORA, N.Y.— 42 North Brewing Company has launched, SOURCE, a hard seltzer crafted with 100% real fruit and natural sugars. Its first flavor, Wild Berry, is now available at 42 North Brewing Company and select craft beverage retailers throughout Western New York.

“We did not take our entry into the hard seltzer category lightly. We have been developing this product for nearly a year with test batches and plenty of input from our customers and retail partners,” said John Cimperman, 42 North’s Founder. “To enter the category, we had to put our unique spin on it. For 42 North, that meant crafting the heck out of it and `focusing on quality ingredients and fruits from our region,” said Matt Matuszewski, 42 North’s head brewer.

For 42 North, the growth and popularity of hard seltzer was hard to ignore. Now, with nearly 10% market share within the craft beer category, it was important for the brewery to offer its customers another craft option. “We do not see SOURCE eroding our craft beer sales, but rather providing our customers with another option and, hopefully, bringing more customers into the craft category.”

The first SOURCE flavor offering, Wild Berry, features red raspberry, blackberry, and cherry, plus the dry-hop addition of sabro hops. These natural ingredients combine to provide a refreshing, low calorie, low ABV (4%) product that will appeal to both craft beer and hard seltzer drinkers. SOURCE is available 12- ounce, six pack cans.

The name SOURCE is inspired from fresh water of the 42nd parallel, including the world’s largest source of fresh water, the Great Lakes.

For More Information: sourcecraftseltzer.com