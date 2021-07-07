42 North Brewing Launch SipStream to Support Empire State Ride

East Aurora, NY – 42 North Brewing Company is launching a new pale ale to support the Empire State Ride, a fundraising cycling event that travels 500+ miles across New York State from Staten Island to Niagara Falls. Proceeds from every case sold will be donated to the Empire State Ride and its beneficiary, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Sipstream is a 5.25% pale ale brewed with 100% New York State ingredients. 42 North partnered with the NY Hop Guild to source New York State’s first 100% New York grown and processed hop blend, Excelsior™ and Hudson Valley Malt to produce a balanced pale ale with tropical and pine notes. In regards to the recipe design for SipStream, Matt Matuszewski, head brewer at 42 North states, “In brewing a beer to highlight the trek from New York City to Niagara Falls it was only natural to feature New York State ingredients. Very excited to showcase the quality of ingredients being produced in New York.”

42 North’s Founder, John Cimperman, added, “This was a true collaboration with our friends at the Empire State Ride. From recipe design, to label development, to packaging, the Empire State Ride team participated in every facet to produce this beer.”

“Empire State Ride is a group of road warriors who want to advance cancer research from the saddle of our bikes and we’re excited to partner with 42 North on SipStream,” said Terry Bourgeois, founder of Empire State Ride. “Whether it’s a personal experience, a loved one, close friend or colleague – everyone will be affected by cancer at some point in their life. That’s what makes the funds raised through Empire State Ride and the sale of SipStream so critical.”

On July 25, over 250 riders will mount their bikes in New York City and traverse 540 miles of rolling hills and countryside across New York State. The seven-day ride will end with a celebration on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls on Saturday, July 3. Since its inception, Empire State Ride has raised over $4 million for groundbreaking cancer research at Roswell Park.

Sipstream is available across Western and Central New York wherever craft beer is sold.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North is a New York State Farm Brewery based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo). 42 North prides itself are producing a diverse line-up of artisan lagers and ales with a focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the local community.

About Empire State Ride

The Empire State Ride is a cycling fundraiser with a mission to advance cancer research. More information on the Empire State Ride and the funds raised for cancer research can be found at https://empirestateride.com.

For More Information:

https://42northbrewing.com/.