42 North Brewing Expands Distribution in New York

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — 42 North Brewing Company has signed distribution agreements with Lake Beverage and Onondaga Beverage to expand its distribution network in New York State. These relationships now provide 42 North with distribution in 25 counties in New York.

“We are excited to extend our brand east and thrilled to be working with two of New York State’s premier distributors,” stated 42 North Founder, John Cimperman. “We are very focused and deliberate on entering new markets. Based upon consumer demand and input from our distribution partners, it’s now time to bring our brand and our beers to key markets throughout Western and Central New York,” Cimperman added.

The distribution agreements with Lake and Onondaga will provide 42 North with new distribution in 17 counties, including the Rochester, Syracuse, and Binghamton markets. Since its founding in 2015, 42 North has been distributed by Try-It Distributing in Erie and Niagara Counties and, this past fall, entered into an agreement with Sanzo Beverage for distribution in the five counties that surround the Buffalo market, including Batavia, Olean, and the ski-town of Ellicottville.

In addition to its award-winning beers, 42 North is known for its active, adventurous brand image. The brewery hosts numerous events within and beyond the brewery including “Barrel Jam”, “Brewski”, and the “Full Circle Festival”. 42 North is also a collaborator on the Borderland Music + Arts Festival that is hosted at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, NY. Additionally, 42 North is an active partner with the cycling, skiing, and mountain biking communities of Western New York.

42 North Brand Manager, Zach Keller, is equally excited about the opportunity to bring the 42 North brand to the new markets. Zach states, “42 North is all about the active, outdoor lifestyle of the 42nd parallel. To extend our brand to the Finger Lakes region is a perfect fit for the brewery’s DNA. Like we have done in the Buffalo region, we will align our brand with consumers and organizations that share our passion for great beer and the great outdoors”.

42 North’s core beer line-up, including Borderland IPA, Day Trekker Session IPA, Wallonia Wit, and Asylum Porter will be available immediately in the new expansion markets. When available, 42 North will also distribute their seasonal and speciality beers, including Oatmeal Cookie Brown Ale, the Preemption hazy-IPA series, and the fruited Gose Series. 42 North’s Cimperman adds, “We would love to get all of our beers into the hands of beer lovers in Rochester and Syracuse. We are in the process of expanding our brewhouse to make sure this happens”.

42 North, founded in 2015, is based in the historic and eclectic village of East Aurora, NY, just 16 miles south of Buffalo. In addition to its 15,000 square foot brewhouse and taproom, the 42 North “craft campus” includes a dedicated barrel house for barrel-aged beers and four AirBNB units that overlook the brewery. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit ?www.42northbrewing.com?.

