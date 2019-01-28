42 North Breaks Announces Expansion Project

EAST AURORA, N.Y.— 42 North Brewing Company broke ground on an expansion of its operations in East Aurora, NY. 42 North acquired the neighboring property this past summer and completed the demolition of an existing structure to begin construction of the new facility.

The 6,600 square foot, 2-story addition will include a full-time canning facility, increased cooler space, office space, event space, and four AirBnB units. Plans call for the project to be completed in June 2019.

“There continues to be strong growth in craft throughout the Western New York region. This expansion allows us to meet the demands of the market and also create some unique hospitality spaces to build upon our reputation as a craft beer destination,” said 42 North founder, John Cimperman. The new structure will also be steps away from 42 North’s barrelhouse, 42 Below. As Cimperman states, “We are creating a bit of a craft campus in East Aurora.”

Cimperman added, “As we enter our fourth year of operations, we are very focused on building upon our foundation in East Aurora, rather than extending our resources to other markets or satellite locations.” 42 North’s current brewery and taproom is 11,000 square feet, located in the center of the vibrant village of East Aurora.

With the expansion, 42 North projects to increase production by 30 percent in 2019 and the expansion will provide the capacity to produce 15,000 barrels in the East Aurora, New York location. 42 North is currently distributed throughout Western, NY by Try-It Distributing and in the New York City market by Union Distributing.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015. Based in East Aurora, New York (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity and collaboration with the regional community. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit www.42northbrewing.com.