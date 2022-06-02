42 North Announces 2022 Tap Trekker Tour

EAST AURORA, New York – 42 North Brewing Company is hitting the road all summer long with a full-schedule of events at regional parks and outdoor venues throughout Western and Central, New York. The events will feature the 42 North Tap Trekker, the brewery’s all-terrain tap vehicle, as well as food trucks and musicians from throughout the region.

“With our summer event schedule, the goal is to bring our taproom experience to as many people as possible throughout Western and Central New York. This is a great way to introduce our brand, and our connections with the great outdoors, to as many people as possible”, said John Cimperman, 42 North’s Founder.

The 2022 Tap Trekker Tour will again visit Erie County Parks with its “Brews, Blues, and BBQ” events and its second annual “HillTap” event at Holiday Valley. In addition, 42 North will bring its experience to Niagara Falls with a series of events in June, as well as launch the first-ever “Basecamp” event at Swain Ski Resort.

For More Information:

https://42northbrewing.com/