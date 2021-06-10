42 North Announces 2021 Tap Trekker Event Schedule

East Aurora – 42 North Brewing Company is hitting the road all summer long with a full-schedule of events at regional parks and outdoor venues throughout New York State. The events will feature the 42 North Tap Trekker, the brewery’s new all-terrain tap vehicle, as well as food trucks and musicians from throughout the region.

“With our summer event schedule, the goal is to bring our taproom experience to as many people as possible. With limited capacity in our taproom, as well as demand for outdoor events, we felt it important to bring our experience on the road”, said John Cimperman, 42 North’s Founder.

The 2021 Tap Trekker Tour includes three visits to Erie County Parks, six stops at New York State Parks, as well as visits to Ellicottville and Cooperstown. Event information and a full-schedule of 42 North events can be found on the 42 North website, or by following 42 North on Facebook.

https://42northbrewing.com/

