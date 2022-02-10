4 Hands Brewing’s Madagascar to Release February 12

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – 4 Hands Brewing Co, has announced that its 2022 Madagascar release will be available for public sale beginning on February 12 at 10AM exclusively through an online pre-sale.

Madagascar, their most highly coveted barrel-aged release, is an inky black, sticky imperial milk stout aged in freshly emptied bourbon barrels with whole Madagascar vanilla beans.

In discussing the origin and tradition of Madagascar, Kevin Lemp, 4 Hands Brewing Co. founder, said, “Brewed since 2014, the original Madagascar release was a small batch, single barrel collaboration with Schnucks Markets Des Peres to celebrate their 75th anniversary. The process that we used in 2014 for that release is still used today. We source the very best vanilla in the world and hand cut every bean to maximize the intense flavor imparted by the Madagascar vanilla.”

4 Hands will also offer six variants of the Madagascar release for purchase, including the fifth installment of 4 Hands’ Double Barrel series – Madagascar aged in Withered Oak orange bitters barrels. Withered Oak is 4 Hands Brewing Company’s new thoughtful and innovative line of oak-aged spirits that are artfully blended, uniquely finished and bottled with care within their brewery. Madagascar variants that will be available include re-releases of Madagascar Cobbler, Madagascar Tahitian and Madagascar Triple Chocolate (available in 22oz bottles and 16oz cans for the first time) as well as brand new releases for 2022 including Madagascar Blueberry Maple and Madagascar Echo Base Coffee in collaboration with Sump Coffee.

Due to high demand for Madagascar and its variants, all releases have per person limits that will be strictly enforced. “Pickups will be scheduled across four days, February 17 through February 20, and each day will see variants added to the draft lineup when the tasting room opens exclusively to Madagascar release ticket holders at 10am,” said Chris Trunk, 4 Hands Brewing’s hospitality director.

