3 Sheeps Brewing Co. Launches Cloudless Hard Seltzer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan’s only packaging brewery 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. enters the hard seltzer industry with a beverage inspired by sunshine and good vibes – Cloudless Hard Seltzer. After a year-and-a-half of extensive research and development, Cloudless Hard Seltzer launches with 12 oz. slim cans in three flavors:

  • TROPICAL – Passionfruit, dragonfruit and papaya
  • CLEARLY CITRUS – Pink grapefruit and tangerine
  • WILD BERRY – Raspberry and blackberry

Cloudless is available for purchase in 6-packs of each flavor and 12-can variety packs with four cans of each flavor. This new, exciting brand is crafted with care using natural fruit flavors and pure Wisconsin water. Key product attributes: 5% alcohol per volume, 100 calories, low-carb with 2 grams of sugar, gluten-free, and made in Wisconsin. The initial drop of Cloudless cans will be distributed to local bars, restaurants, grocery and liquor stores in Wisconsin and the Chicago-market.

“The market for low-calorie hard seltzers has been surging and after a lot of R & D, we’re equipped and excited to offer the most flavorful and refreshing hard seltzer we could develop,” said Grant Pauly, brewmaster of 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. “Being naturally gluten-free and made with exceptional ingredients, Cloudless offers a great option for both fans of our beer and for the non-beer drinkers.”

From start to finish, the product is produced and packaged at the 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. brewery facility. Cloudless is a lighter, healthier beverage option perfect for enjoying while tailgating, enjoying the outdoors, boating, fishing, hiking or just hanging out with friends.

Upcoming Taproom Events

Anniversary Party – April 18

The Wolf Release Party, 4th annual – June 13

Double Barrel Wolf Release Party, 2nd annual – October 17

About 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. 

3 Sheeps Brewing Company, winners of the 2012 RateBeer Award for Best New Brewery in Wisconsin, was founded in April 2011. 3 Sheeps Brewing is located in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, with current distribution throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. SOCIAL MEDIA: @cloudlesshardseltzer

