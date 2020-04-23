3 Daughters Brewing Toasts Heroes by Giving Free Cases of Beer to 50 People Nominated by Public

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg announced Tuesday they will be giving 50 free cases of beer away to Florida Heroes on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 between now and April 30.

“As all of us join together in fighting this disease, we raise a glass to those who are putting putting their lives on the line to keep ours intact,” said Mike Harting, owner of 3 Daughters Brewing. “We know that we’ll emerge from this a stronger and even more resilient people, and when that time comes, we’ll celebrate, together again, with cold pints and warm conversation.”

The brewery is looking to honor first responders, health care workers, grocers, janitors, postal workers, sanitation workers, and so many more. They are asking members of the public to tag @3DaughtersBrewing on Facebook or Instagram and @3dbrewing on Twitter and nominate their Florida Hero by using the hashtag #FloridaHeroes in a post about who they think should receive the case of assorted brews.

The brewery will select the Florida Heroes randomly between now and April 30. Once selected, Florida Heroes will be notified and they will be able to come to the brewery and select four six-packs to make up their case of beer.

Additionally, 3 Daughters Brewing will be honoring Florida Heroes with a special toast on their website and their cans.

“It’s really just another way we want to say thank you,” said Harting. “We’re all in this together.”

For more information regarding 3 Daughters Brewing, visit www.3DBrewing.com.

About 3 Daughters Brewing

Opened in 2013, 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg, Florida is one of the largest independently owned breweries based in Florida. 3 Daughters Brewing offers over 30 beverages on tap including craft beers, hard ciders and seltzers. The brewery is family and pet friendly, but also has a 21 and over area. For more information, please visit www.3DBrewing.com.

