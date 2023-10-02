21st Amendment Brewery Unveils Brewpub Refresh

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— 21st Amendment Brewery, one of the Bay Area’s original independent craft breweries, is pulling back the curtains of their 23-year-old brewpub to unveil an exciting revitalization project.

It started with two friends who had a passion for brewing delicious beer, cooking good food and providing excellent neighborhood service. Co-Founders, Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan took a big dream and made it a reality by opening a lively brewpub just a short stroll away from the newly opened San Francisco Giants Oracle Park in 2000. This bustling location in the SoMa District and an invaluable friendship guided the 21st Amendment Brewery brand from a little pipe dream to helping shape the Bay Area craft beer scene into what it is today. Their vision of creating a Brewpub for the local community to enjoy has continued to be a pillar of the neighborhood, and with this refresh, will continue to be for many years to come.

With Brian Reccow of The Specialistas, Hospitality Solutions, and a long-time friend of Freccia and O’Sullivan at the helm of this refresh, the project involved exterior flourishes including an eye-catching mural by local artist Tobias Freccia, a revamped menu and extensive interior enhancements to really bring the building back to life.

“Refreshing and revitalizing this wonderful historic building, along with our menu and service standards, has been an exciting opportunity to reinvigorate our SoMa neighborhood”, says Nico Freccia, Co-Founder and COO of 21st Amendment Brewery. “San Francisco is still struggling to recover from the pandemic, and craft beer has had challenges recently. While our neighborhood has also been impacted, we really wanted to showcase that craft beer and the Brewpub experience is alive and well in San Francisco. With this project, we aim to fuse our rich history with a modern, inviting atmosphere that reflects our dedication to crafting exceptional beer, providing an unforgettable culinary pub experience for guests, and paying homage to our San Francisco SoMa district roots.”

21st Amendment Brewery Executive Chef, Joel Ruiz, teamed up with Reccow to revitalize the brewery’s expansive menu and create an elevated and playful culinary experience for guests. This menu evolution brings influences from classic pub fare to modern California cuisine to create a sophisticated twist on classic ballpark food. The menu will feature new dishes that pair harmoniously with the brewery’s extensive beer list, including a seared Ahi Sandwich with ginger soy slaw, a delicious new pizza pie program, and a number of mouthwatering appetizers – to name a few additions.

“Since we opened our doors, the 12 barrel system at the Brewpub has been our source of inspiration and innovation, allowing us to experiment with new hops and ingredients,” said Shaun O’Sullivan, 21st Amendment Brewery Co-Founder and Brewmaster. “It serves as our test kitchen for crafting unique beers that cater to our two locations here in San Francisco and our Taproom in San Leandro at our production brewery. We want our beer list to reflect our brand’s history of celebrating originality and make sure that every time guests arrive, there’s something new on the menu that speaks to them and takes them on a journey.”

21st Amendment Brewery delivers a revolving door of cutting edge brews, with a handful of year-round favorites, seasonal brews, and their Made in the Bay Small Batch Beers, which allows for more experimentation and the ability to brew beer that pairs perfectly with their updated menu. It also means that guests will always have a new beer to try, ranging from IPA’s to fruit beers, to Mexican-Style cream ales, sours, spiced ales, and more.

21st Amendment Brewery invites beer enthusiasts, foodies, baseball fans, and the Bay Area community as a whole to experience the refresh first hand and join in on the cutting-edge food and beer experience.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

In 2000, Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment Brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. Through the years, 21st Amendment Brewery has quickly become one of the Bay Area’s favorite breweries, along with their fan favorites, Hell or High Watermelon Wheat, and Brew Free! or Die Blood Orange IPA. 21st Amendment Brewery paved the way for canned craft beer, and quickly expanded beyond the Bay Area, offering delicious year-round favorites, and unique limited releases through their ‘Made in the Bay Small Batch Beers’ program. 21st Amendment Brewery is a proud California independent brewery, brewing in San Francisco and San Leandro, California.

For More Information:

https://21st-amendment.com/pages/brewpub-san-francisco