21st Amendment Brewery Teams Up with Lipman Brothers for Distribution in Tennessee

SAN FRANCISCO, California – 21st Amendment Brewery announced today its portfolio of premium craft beers will now be available in Tennessee through a new distributor: Lipman Brothers, LLC. The first distributor of wine and spirits in Tennessee dating back to 1939, Lipman Brothers is the leading distributor of choice in the marketplace for more than 80 years. Lipman Brothers will begin distributing the iconic San Francisco brewery’s beers to retail, grocery, convenience, and restaurants/bars on November 1, 2021. 21st Amendment Brewery is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America currently available in 34 states plus Washington DC.

Tennessee is home to two of the country’s most musically rich cities. Nashville is at the heart of the country-music scene, and Memphis is home to famed blues clubs on Beale Street. From Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame to Memphis’s world-class southern BBQ, Tennessee has it all with idyllic Appalachian and Blue Ridge mountain ranges and warm Southern hospitality at its core. 21st Amendment beers will perfectly pair with late nights club-hopping on Broadway in downtown Nashville, biting into some of the country’s best BBQ, or hiking scenic trails.

“I’ve spent a fair amount of time in Memphis and Nashville and they are some of my favorite cities to catch great music, whether it’s in Memphis for C&W and blues on Beale Street, especially ‘Silky O’Sullivan’s (of course), in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium for larger touring acts to The Bluebird Cafe for the best singer-songwriters you may have not have heard of yet,” says Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery. “The Nashville food and beer scene is right up there with the likes of Chicago and New York. Launching our beers in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and so many regions throughout the state, it’s just wonderful. Now I have even more of an excuse to get to Tennessee to see friends, live music, BBQ, and all that the outdoors have to offer…Of course, these are all exceptional settings to kick back with a couple of cans of Hell or High Watermelon, El Sully (of course), and Blood Orange IPA Brew Free! or Die.”

“It is such a pleasure to welcome 21st Amendment Brewery to Lipman Brothers,” comments Lipman Brothers. “Since the mid-1990s, we’ve been a leading distributor for craft beer in Tennessee. We take tremendous pride in bringing highly respected brands such as 21st Amendment to territories far and wide throughout the state. We are very excited to welcome 21st Amendment to our singular portfolio of craft breweries.”

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area and masterminds of beloved fruit beers, 21st Amendment celebrates its 21st Anniversary in 2021 with limitless innovation and discovery for its community of rabid beer fans. 21st Amendment goes big for its Anniversary year with an array of exciting new beer releases: Brew Free! Or Die Tropical IPA; Tasty Double Hazy IPA; 21st Amendment Anniversary West Coast IPA; Hell or High Mango; Hell or High Pomegranate; Fireside Chat; and annual favorites such as Brew Free! or Die IPA; Brew Free! or Die Blood Orange IPA; El Sully; and its Variety Hop 12-Pack.

About Lipman Brothers

Delivering distinctive taste since 1939, Lipman Brothers was the first distributor of wine and spirits in Tennessee. With an extensive wholesale portfolio of wine, spirits, beer, bottled water, mixers, Riedel crystal and cigars, Lipman Brothers has proven leadership in the marketplace for more than 80 years. Lipman Brothers’ corporate headquarters is located in Nashville, TN, with additional facilities in East Tennessee. The company services all trade channels including retail, grocery, convenience and bars/restaurants. Lipman Brothers delivers wine, spirits and beer to 74 of the 96 Tennessee counties, representing over 77% of the state’s population. As a family-owned and operated enterprise, Lipman Brothers continues to serve as an educational resource for both trade and consumer markets.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

Twenty-one years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their highly-anticipated limited-edition releases. Sold in 34 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.

For More Information:

https://www.21st-amendment.com