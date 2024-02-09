21st Amendment Brewery Goes Head To Head With Boulevard Brewing in Epic Brewery Bowl Showdown

Brace yourselves for an electrifying showdown as 21st Amendment Brewery, one of the Bay Area’s oldest independent craft breweries, and Boulevard Brewing Co., the pride of Kansas City, gear up for a thrilling rematch in the Brewery Bowl Showdown – a charitable rivalry.

As their hometown teams prep for the largest gridiron battle in football, 21st Amendment Brewery and Boulevard Brewing Co. are ready to showcase their own prowess in a friendly yet fierce rivalry. However, this clash isn’t just about bragging rights – it’s for a good cause.

Each brewery has chosen a charity for the losing brewery to support. 21st Amendment Brewery is proudly putting forth the 49ers Foundation, leveraging the power of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through innovative, community-focused strategies. On the other side, Boulevard Brewing has chosen to champion Win for KC, a foundation dedicated to enriching the lives of girls and women by advocating for sports and fitness, and fostering leadership development.

Donating to a charity is only half of the deal, though. What’s a good bet between breweries without a little beer? The losing brewery will need to send the winners a care package featuring their finest beer and culinary delights from their cities. Plus, the losing brewery will endure a bit of good-humored embarrassment by donning the merchandise of the winning brewery – capturing the moment in a photo to be shared on social media.

Get ready for an undeniable nail-biter that will have both cities on the edge of their seats. The air is thick with anticipation, and as the Brewery Bowl Showdown unfolds, may the best brewery win!

