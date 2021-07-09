21st Amendment Brewery Celebrates 21st Birthday

San Francisco, Calif. – The 21st Amendment Brewery celebrates the right to be original as they host an epic birthday party at their San Leandro brewery on Saturday, August 21, 2021 (1pm – 7pm). The 21st Anniversary Party(a.k.a. Augustfest) salutes the major milestone of 21st Amendment turning 21 and what better way to ring in the festivities than to throw a big party, with collaboration brews, and release a new 21st Amendment beer.

Co-Founders Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan have been on an extraordinary and wonderful journey since opening their beloved SoMA brewpub in 2000. 21st Amendment Brewery invites the greater Bay Area community to hoist a pint with them on their big day.

In conjunction with the big bash and to acknowledge their brewing roots, 21st Amendment Brewery is releasing a new 21st Anniversary West Coast IPA in tribute to the hottest beer style that defined the brewing scene in 2000. Brewmaster Shaun O’Sullivan brews 21st Anniversary IPA with the past in mind, though with a modern twist by using an abundance of new world hops including Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Cashmere, and El Dorado hops. With robust hop flavors and aromas of grapefruit peel, lemon rind, and peppery pine sap with a restrained malt structure, 21st Anniversary IPA paves the way forward for a classic style adapting to a contemporary palate.

“Nostalgia is an incredible thing,” says Shaun O’Sullivan. “In many ways, it’s a form of revisionist history. A first love; an amazing meal; old TV shows with catchy jingles. Memories can take you back to the times when you enjoyed these things, but there are limits. West Coast Style IPAs are similar to those past memories. A seemingly by gone style underrepresented by the current wave of hazy and juicy IPAs ignores what was so fantastic about the discoveries of the moment in the mid-1990s. West Coast IPAs, a California origin style, defined an era of brewing and we want to showcase how the style changed everything for American craft beer.”

“To have our 21st Anniversary IPA distributed to 33 states across the country is an incredible culmination to everything Shaun and I and our amazing staff have worked so hard for these past 21 years,” adds Nico Freccia. “And to celebrate with our community this summer at our San Leandro production brewery is the perfect way to say a huge thanks for their ongoing support and a chance to come together for an amazing day enjoying beers, great food and fun in the sun.”

The 21st Anniversary Party features live music from East Bay Mud and Dr. D Band, a private cigar lounge, food trucks (Urban Roots BBQ, La Poblana, 21st Amendment Taproom Food Truck, and others), kids’ activities, and birthday beer collaborations with Fieldwork Brewing, Three Weavers, Urban Roots, Faction Brewery, and The Good Hop bottle shop. Shaun O’Sullivan teams up with each brewery’s head brewer for a limited-edition release to be available at the 21st Anniversary Party. 21st Amendment will also host an onsite farewell party for their neighbor Cleophus Quealy Brewery, who closed last year, with a pop-up beer tent pouring seven CQ beers.

Admission to the 21st Anniversary Party is free; beer and food purchases require tickets sold onsite at the brewery the day of the event. The 21st Anniversary Party is a General Admission event from 1pm – 7pm.

Anniversary West Coast IPA launches this month in 6-packs in all 33 states where 21st Amendment distributes.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

21 years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their infamous once-in-a-while limited-edition releases. Sold in 33 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.

For More Information:

https://www.21st-amendment.com