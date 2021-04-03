21st Amendment Brewery Announces Release of SOMA Hard Seltzer in 32 States

San Francisco, Calif. — San Francisco is renowned for empowering originality. The South of Market (SoMA) district, a mix of urban grit and stunning sightlines of the San Francisco Bay, is also the home to the 21st Amendment Brewery’s beloved 2nd Street brewpub. Founders Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan pay homage to SoMA and the restless creativity bustling at all corners of the City (and urban meccas nationwide) with the spring 2021 national release of handcrafted seltzers for free-spirited individuals living life against the grain: SOMA Hard Seltzer (100 calories, 2g carbs, 0g sugar, 4.6% ABV).

Masterminds of beloved fruit beers (i.e. Hell or High Watermelon), the 21st Amendment’s SOMA Hard Seltzer carries on their infatuation with watermelon and other enticing flavors such as Black Cherry, Guava & Passion Fruit, and Mango. Shaun O’Sullivan (Co-Founder and Brewmaster) brews the new line of seltzers with their craft roots front and center and with the same level of innovation as their acclaimed beer portfolio.

“Brewed to strength, we’re using a natural fermentation of grain-based sugars and champagne yeast for our seltzers, which really shows our dedication to the handcrafted nature of SOMA. For six months, we brewed small batches to get the flavors correct. SOMA Hard Seltzer is NOT made with neutral spirits, and then diluted with water. Many hard seltzers made that way have a metallic and artificial taste. When you crack open a can of SOMA Hard Seltzer, you can taste the hard work that’s gone into each distinct flavor,” says Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster.

SOMA Hard Seltzer has skyrocketed to the #1 Local Craft Seltzer in Major Northern California Grocery Chains (Nielsen) since its exclusive release to the Northern California marketplace in June 2020. The hard seltzer category finished 2020 up 155% (Goldman Sachs) with projected $2.7 billion (Nielsen) in sales.

SOMA Hard Seltzer will be available in 6-packs as well as 12-can variety packs in all 32 states where 21st Amendment distributes. For more information and to find some using their beer finder, please visit www.21st-Amendment.com.

For more information, please visit: www.21st-amendment.com21st-amendment.com/beers/soma-seltzer@21stAmendment

About 21st Amendment Brewery

Twenty years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and limited-edition releases. Sold in 33 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.