21st Amendment Brewery Announces Facility Transformation to Premiere Co-Pack Facility on West Coast

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.— 21st Amendment Brewery, one of the Bay Area’s original independent craft brewers, announced that its state-of-the-art, 120,000 sq. ft. facility in San Leandro, CA has been reimagined to become the premiere canned beverage co-packing facility on the west coast.

21st Amendment now has capabilities to make malt or sugar-based alcohol and cider, a Distilled Spirits Permit to make Ready-to-Drink cocktails (RTD’s) and the infrastructure and equipment to produce and package a wide variety of alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages, from beer and N/A beer to FMBs, seltzers, energy drinks, juices, sodas and more.

The facility is centered around its high speed (530 cpm) canning line currently running 12, 16 and 19.2 oz. cans and capable of packaging more than six million cases annually. They offer a highly automated Douglas Spectrum multi-packer cartoner, capable of packing multiple sizes (from 4 to 30 can pack) with a variety-pack spur. As an addition to its packaging capabilities, 21st Amendment is adding a tunnel pasteurizer that will be operational by Q4 of this year.

“When we first began packaging our beer almost 15 years ago, we employed a co-pack facility to help us scale and grow,” says Nico Freccia, Co-Founder and COO. “We have worked with several of the biggest and most experienced co-pack facilities across the country and so we feel like we know a thing or two about co-packing. And now we’re excited to be able to invite new partners to our San Leandro facility.”

In addition to their unrivaled packaging capabilities, 21st Amendment has capacity for 300,000 BBLs of annual brewhouse production with a wide range of fermenting and blending tanks from 100 to 500 barrel batch sizes to accommodate customers at all stages of growth.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

In 2000, Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood with Freccia managing the restaurant and O’Sullivan spearheading the brewing process. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. In 2015, they opened a Brewery & Tap Room in San Leandro where most of their beers are made and canned. Known for artistic packaging, witty names, and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, seasonal offerings and its Chalkboard Series of small-batch, limited releases. Sold in 36 states, 21st Amendment is among the top 50 craft beer breweries in America.

For More Information:

https://21acopacking.com